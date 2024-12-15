How Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Finale: See Time, Channel & Streaming Details

Image Credit: Paramount Network

Yellowstone fans will embark on one last ride with their favorite TV show. The season 5 finale will air on December 15, 2024, and some viewers need to know what cable channel they can use or what streaming platform is available to watch Yellowstone‘s highly anticipated ending.

It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for the cast and the fan base of Yellowstone. After series star Kevin Costner exited the show, fans knew they had to come to terms with the demise of his character, John Dutton. Actor Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, spoke with Esquire recently about Kevin’s departure, which was due to scheduling conflicts.

“Hopefully everyone can see that it was time,” Luke told the publication during a December 2024 interview. “To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone. Obviously, it didn’t make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed.”

Hollywood Life has all the details on what time and where to watch the Yellowstone Season 5 finale, below.

What Time Is the Yellowstone Season 5 Finale Episode?

The season 5 finale of Yellowstone will air on December 15 at 8 p.m.

What Channel Is the Yellowstone Finale On?

Cable users can watch the Yellowstone season 5 finale on channels within the Paramount Network, which includes CBS and Country Music Television (CMT).

How to Stream the Yellowstone Season 5 Finale

Although the show is distributed by Paramount, it is not available to stream on Paramount+. Past seasons are available to stream for free on Peacock.

Viewers can livestream the Yellowstone season 5 finale on Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo or YouTube TV.

Who Has Died So Far in Yellowstone Season 5?

Throughout part 2 of season 5, multiple characters were killed off — starting with Kevin’s John Dutton. Later, Dawn Olivieri’s Sarah Atwood and Denim Richards‘ Colby Mayfield died.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Denim delved into his character’s death, which was a difficult one for fans to grapple with.

“We have this saying that everyone’s going to fall off a horse at some point in their life,” Denim pointed out. “These things do happen, so I do think that there’s that element where I think it is about really wanting to emphasize that this is a reality. It’s kind of poetic because in season 3, Colby gets trampled by a horse multiple times in the river.”