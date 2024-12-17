How to Watch ‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Streaming Options

Image Credit: FilmMagic

The White Lotus is making a long-awaited comeback, returning more than two years after the release of season two. The drama series will launch its third season with a mix of fresh faces and the return of a fan-favorite original cast member. According to People, show creator Mike White teased the upcoming season’s theme, explaining, “The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex and I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality — it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the new season:

When Does White Lotus Season 3 Premiere?

The highly anticipated third season is set to debut on February 16, 2025.

Where to Watch White Lotus Season 3

The new season will stream exclusively on HBO Max. A subscription to the platform will allow you to watch the series once it becomes available.

Who is in the Cast of White Lotus Season 3?

One of the most exciting announcements is the return of Natasha Rothwell, who starred in season one as the Hawaiian resort manager. Natasha shared the story of how Mike White approached her about reprising her role. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “When [creator] Mike White was finishing up season two, he asked to grab dinner with me. I thought nothing of it.” The 44 year old added, “But he was already thinking about season three and wanting to explore her more. I told him I’d follow him anywhere, and I meant it. I didn’t know where the shoot or the storyline were, it was just a yes.”

Joining Natasha Rothwell are several new cast members, including Parker Posey, Lalisa, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Scott Glenn, Michelle Monaghan, Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Dom Hetrakul, Sarah Catherine Hook, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sam Nivola, Aimee Lou Wood, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Julian Kostov, and Christian Friedel.