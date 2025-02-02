‘Twinless’ Movie: How to Watch Dylan O’Brien’s New Film

Twinless is generating buzz. The dramedy, which won the US Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting and the Audience Award at the iconic Sundance Film Festival, is also now generating headlines after it was pulled from the festival’s streaming platform. According to Variety, the film was removed from the Sundance streaming site following a leak of intimate scenes online. A source familiar with the matter reportedly told the outlet that the movie is seeking a distributor and plot spoilers were the actually the primary motivator for pulling the movie off the site.

It’s the second such removal of a film from the platform in 2025 — documentary “Selena y Los Dinos” was also yanked from the streaming site after copyright infringements.

Below, find out where you can watch the comedic drama and more info about the new movie.

What is ‘Twinless’ About?

According to a summary on the Sundance site, Twinless is about two “young men” who “meet in a twin bereavement support group and form an unlikely bromance.” Directed and written by co-star James Sweeney, the movie is a “bittersweet tale of trauma-bonding friendship” and a “smart comedy willing to confront themes like loss, loneliness, and codependency head-on.”

“Sweeney scripts a slippery narrative to mirror his emotionally damaged characters as they struggle for connection, revealing painful personal truths along the way,” the summary reads.

“It was one of my favorite scripts I’ve ever read — from the moment I picked it up,” co-star Dylan O’Brien told Salt Lake City’s the Deseret News in an interview last week. “I still can’t believe it got sent to me. I got really lucky.”

‘Twinless’ Movie Cast

Twinless stars writer/director Sweeney (Caddo Lake) as Dennis and O’Brien (The Maze Runner, Teen Wolf) as Rocky, both bereaved twins, in the lead roles. Supporting actors included Francois Arnaud, Jannette Bloom, Alexa, Arkira Chantaratananond, Jack Clevenger, Lauren Graham, Conner Deadrick, and more.

How to Stream the ‘Twinless’ Movie

Twinless is not yet available to stream. As mentioned above, after scenes from the closely guarded film were leaked online, Sundance pulled the movie from its streaming site, which allowed digital ticketholders to view the film. It’s unclear when the film will be released to the public.