‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ Spoilers: Does The Movie Stay True To The Book?

We need to talk about ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure.’ A lot goes down in the movie. We’re breaking down the important moments and how true they stay to the book. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Maze Runner: The Death Cure, out Jan. 26, is based on James Dashner’s third novel in the Maze Runner trilogy. The novel is a rollercoaster of shocking moments that leave your jaw on the floor and tears in your eyes. But how much does that play out onscreen? A lot, actually. There are some changes, though. Let’s break down some of the major plot points in the movie that you need to know about.

*Newt dies. Like in the book, Newt is infected with The Flare. Over the course of the movie, Newt’s condition worsens. Newt is ready to end his own life, but Thomas tries to stop him. In the midst of a fight, Newt stabs himself in the chest. The movie made a few changes from the book. In the book, Newt begs Thomas to kill him before he becomes a full-on crank. Thomas grants Newt’s wish and shoots him in the head.

*Teresa dies. Her death is mostly the same from book to screen. She dies saving Thomas’s life at the end of the movie. Thomas is shot by Janson and barely holding on. Teresa and Thomas make it to top of WCKD headquarters as the Lost City burns around them. Teresa is able to get Thomas to safety and realizes there’s no way she can be saved as well. The building collapses and Teresa falls to her death. Thomas is forced to watch this gut-wrenching sacrifice.

*Gally is alive. Minho pierces Gally with a spear at the end of The Maze Runner. He was seemingly killed, but he returns in The Death Cure. Thomas comes face-to-face with Gally on his way to find Minho in the Lost City. Gally teams up with Thomas, Newt, and the others to save Minho.

*Thomas is the cure. This is a major change. In the book, there is no cure. Ava has the Immunes taken to a safe haven. In the movie, Teresa makes a cure using Thomas’s blood.