How to Watch Tonight’s VP Debate Between Tim Walz and JD Vance

Following the Harris-Trump presidential debate in September, Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota will face off in a vice-presidential debate hosted by CBS News. This event takes place five weeks before voters head to the polls for the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Here’s everything you need to know about the vice-presidential debate, including how to watch it tonight.
How Can People Watch the Debate?
Who Are the Moderators?
The debate will be moderated by CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell, alongside “Face the Nation” moderator and CBS News foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan.
Will There Be a Second Debate?
Back in August, CBS News extended an invitation to Vance and Walz, proposing four potential debate dates: Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 8—dates they shared on X. Both campaigns soon agreed to the Oct. 1 date.
“See you on October 1, JD,” Walz posted on X on Aug. 14.
Vance agreed to the date, stating that the “American people deserve as many debates as possible.” However, he also challenged Walz to an additional debate on Sept. 18, which CNN offered to host. Michael Tyler, the communications director for Kamala Harris‘ campaign, later told CBS News that Walz would only participate in the Oct. 1 debate.
“The debate about debates is over. Donald Trump’s campaign accepted our proposal for three debates — two presidential and a vice-presidential debate.”
Typically, there is only one vice-presidential debate in U.S. elections, and the likelihood of another presidential debate also seems low. In the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 10 presidential debate, Harris’ campaign issued a statement saying, “Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?” Donald Trump stated on Truth Social that he would not participate in a third debate, although Tyler noted that the Trump campaign had previously agreed to a second presidential debate.