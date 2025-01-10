How to Watch ‘The Traitors’ Season 3: Where to Stream the Series

The Traitors season 3 and its all-star cast have arrived! This season promised surprises and delivered. Without dropping any spoilers, 3 new players were added on the series premiere, per Variety. Three Traitors were also chosen by host Alan Cumming. “This season’s very different, and it’s got a whole new series of challenges for me as well as for the contestants,” he told Entertainment Weekly in June of 2024, as filming commenced for the season.

He also addressed his flamboyant costumes, and the “freedom” to “push boundaries” in this new season. “Having the freedom to push the boundaries like we’ve been doing, that’s made it really exciting,” the Tony award winner explained. “It’s great to see that working — with viewers’ interest in the show — so that when we come back to it each season, we kind of up the ante a bit more.”

So how can you watch Cumming and the cast of season 3 “up the ante?” Read on to find out.

When Does ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Premiere?

The Traitors season 3 premiered on Thursday, January 9, 2025. New episodes drop weekly on Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET until the cast reunion and season finale stream on March 6.

Where to Watch ‘The Traitors’ Season 3

The Traitors season 3 can be streamed on Peacock. The first three episodes dropped on January 9 and are available to stream now.

Who is in the Cast of ‘The Traitors’ Season 3?

The season 3 cast is chock-full of reality TV stars and other celebs, including Wells Adams, Gabby Windey, Sam Asghari, Tom Sandoval, Britney Haynes, Nikki Garcia, Bob Harper, Dolores Catania, Tony Vlachos, Chanel Ayan, Dorinda Medley, Bob the Drag Queen, Carolyn Wiger, Ciara Miller, Chrishell Stause, Dylan Efron, Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Danielle Reyes, Robyn Dixon, and Jeremy Collins.

Will There Be a Season 4 of ‘The Traitors’?

Yes! According to TV Insider, Peacock announced renewals for a fourth and fifth season in August of 2024. “The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level,” said Head of Entertainment at the BBC Kalpna Patel-Knight, per Cosmopolitan. “It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who’ll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!”