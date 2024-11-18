‘Thanksgiving’ 2023 Horror Movie: How to Watch It

Image Credit: Getty Images

With Thanksgiving around the corner, many are getting into the holiday spirit, but with a different type of a festive mindset. While several are looking forward to food, family time, and more, others are excited to rewatch Thanksgiving, a horror film that was released in 2023. To the shock of many, the film received positive reviews, and audiences praised the movie.

Per Polygon, the film’s director, Eli Roth, pointed out that after the Halloween season, scary movies tend to slow down. “The rest of the year was just Christmas and family movies! And I’m Jewish, so Christmas movies don’t really matter to me. I would just have to wait until January or February for the movies to get good again.” He added, “So I wanted to fill the November void. There was a desert with no horror films. I wanted to fill it with a Thanksgiving slasher film.”

Roth also mentioned that the idea for the film came after seeing videos of people fighting over Black Friday sale items. “That’s what made us want to make the movie, thinking, ‘Oh, this is what it’s about: It’s about consumerism run amok.’ It’s this idea of pretending to be thankful, but actually, like, stepping over your neighbor to get an item that’s on sale,” he said to the outlet.

To learn more about the fall film and find out where to stream it, keep reading below.

What is the Thanksgiving 2023 Movie About?

According to IMDb, the storyline follows: “After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts — the birthplace of the infamous holiday.”

How to Watch the Thanksgiving Horror Movie

Having been out for a year, Thanksgiving can be streamed on several platforms. Netflix subscribers can watch it for free, and others can stream it for a low price on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube and more.

Who is in the Thanksgiving Cast?

The film stars Patrick Dempsey, Ty Olsson, Gina Gershon, Addison Rae, and more.