How to Watch the 2026 Actor Awards: Where to Stream the SAG Awards Live

The Actor Awards, previously known as the SAG Awards, will honor the industry's best performances over the past year.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
February 28, 2026 2:49PM EST
Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

In an awards show solely celebrating actors from the SAG-AFTRA union, the annual Actor Awards — formerly known as the SAG Awards — will take place on Sunday, March 1, to honor the best on-screen performances over the past year. Fortunately, the annual ceremony will have a livestream option for subscribers of a certain platform. So, how can we all watch the show?

Hollywood Life has all the details you need to know about how to watch the 2026 Actor Awards!

Why Did the SAG Awards Change to the Actor Awards?

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) changed its annual awards ceremony’s name to the Actor Awards to “align with the award itself,” the union previously stated. Additionally, “the refreshed name will also help introduce [the show] to new global audiences.

Where Are the SAG Actor Awards Held This Year?

SAG-AFTRA’s Actor Awards will be held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

How Can I Watch the 2026 Actor Awards? Streaming Options

You can stream the Actor Awards live exclusively on Netflix on Sunday, March 1. The ceremony begins promptly at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Who Are the Actor Awards 2026 Nominees?

Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Male Actor in a Leading Role

  • Timothée ChalametMarty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprioOne Battle After Another
  • Ethan HawkeBlue Moon
  • Michael B. JordanSinners
  • Jesse PlemonsBugonia

Female Actor in a Leading Role

  • Jessie BuckleyHamnet
  • Rose ByrneIf I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate HudsonSong Sung Blue
  • Chase InfinitiOne Battle After Another
  • Emma StoneBugonia

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Miles CatonSinners
  • Benicio Del ToroOne Battle After Another
  • Jacob ElordiFrankenstein
  • Paul MescalHamnet
  • Sean PennOne Battle After Another

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Odessa A’ZionMarty Supreme
  • Ariana GrandeWicked: For Good
  • Amy MadiganWeapons
  • Wunmi MosakuSinners
  • Teyana TaylorOne Battle After Another

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series

  • The Diplomat
  • Landman
  • The Pitt
  • Severance
  • The White Lotus

Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Studio

Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. BrownParadise
  • Billy CrudupThe Morning Show
  • Walton GogginsThe White Lotus
  • Gary OldmanSlow Horses
  • Noah WyleThe Pitt

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Ike BaRrinholtzThe Studio
  • Adam BrodyNobody Wants This
  • Ted DansonA Man on the Inside
  • Seth RogenThe Studio 
  • Martin ShortOnly Murders in the Building

Female Actor in a Drama Series

  • Britt LowerSeverance
  • Parker PoseyThe White Lotus
  • Keri Russell The Diplomat
  • Rhea SeehornPluribus
  • Aimee Lou WoodThe White Lotus

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Kathryn HahnThe Studio 
  • Catherine O’HaaaThe Studio 
  • Jenna OrtegaWednesday
  • Jean SmartHacks
  • Kristen WiigPalm Royale

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

  • Jason BatemanBlack Rabbit
  • Owen CooperAdolescence
  • Stephen GrahamAdolescence
  • Charlie HunnamMonster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Matthew RhysThe Beast In Me

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

  • Claire DanesThe Beast in Me
  • Erin DohertyAdolescence
  • Sarah SnookAll Her Fault
  • Christine TremarcoAdolescence
  • Michelle WilliamsDying for Sex

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

  • Andor
  • Landman
  • The Last of Us
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things