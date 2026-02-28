How to Watch the 2026 Actor Awards: Where to Stream the SAG Awards Live

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

In an awards show solely celebrating actors from the SAG-AFTRA union, the annual Actor Awards — formerly known as the SAG Awards — will take place on Sunday, March 1, to honor the best on-screen performances over the past year. Fortunately, the annual ceremony will have a livestream option for subscribers of a certain platform. So, how can we all watch the show?

Hollywood Life has all the details you need to know about how to watch the 2026 Actor Awards!

Why Did the SAG Awards Change to the Actor Awards?

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) changed its annual awards ceremony’s name to the Actor Awards to “align with the award itself,” the union previously stated. Additionally, “the refreshed name will also help introduce [the show] to new global audiences.

Where Are the SAG Actor Awards Held This Year?

SAG-AFTRA’s Actor Awards will be held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

How Can I Watch the 2026 Actor Awards? Streaming Options

You can stream the Actor Awards live exclusively on Netflix on Sunday, March 1. The ceremony begins promptly at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Who Are the Actor Awards 2026 Nominees?

Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

– Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

– One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

– Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

– Sinners Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

– Hamnet Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

– If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

– Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

– One Battle After Another Emma Stone – Bugonia

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton – Sinners

– Sinners Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

– One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

– Frankenstein Paul Mescal – Hamnet

– Hamnet Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’Zion – Marty Supreme

– Marty Supreme Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

– Wicked: For Good Amy Madigan – Weapons

– Weapons Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

– Sinners Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

– Paradise Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

– The Morning Show Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

– The White Lotus Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

– Slow Horses Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike BaRrinholtz – The Studio

– The Studio Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

– Nobody Wants This Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

– A Man on the Inside Seth Rogen – The Studio

– The Studio Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower – Severance

– Severance Parker Posey – The White Lotus

– The White Lotus Keri Russell – The Diplomat

– The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

– Pluribus Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn – The Studio

– The Studio Catherine O’Haaa – The Studio

– The Studio Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

– Wednesday Jean Smart – Hacks

– Hacks Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit

– Black Rabbit Owen Cooper – Adolescence

– Adolescence Stephen Graham – Adolescence

– Adolescence Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

– Monster: The Ed Gein Story Matthew Rhys – The Beast In Me

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

– The Beast in Me Erin Doherty – Adolescence

– Adolescence Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

– All Her Fault Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

– Adolescence Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series