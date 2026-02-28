How to Watch the 2026 Actor Awards: Where to Stream the SAG Awards Live

In an awards show solely celebrating actors from the SAG-AFTRA union, the annual Actor Awards — formerly known as the SAG Awards — will take place on Sunday, March 1, to honor the best on-screen performances over the past year. Fortunately, the annual ceremony will have a livestream option for subscribers of a certain platform. So, how can we all watch the show?
Hollywood Life has all the details you need to know about how to watch the 2026 Actor Awards!
Why Did the SAG Awards Change to the Actor Awards?
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) changed its annual awards ceremony’s name to the Actor Awards to “align with the award itself,” the union previously stated. Additionally, “the refreshed name will also help introduce [the show] to new global audiences.
Where Are the SAG Actor Awards Held This Year?
SAG-AFTRA’s Actor Awards will be held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.
How Can I Watch the 2026 Actor Awards? Streaming Options
You can stream the Actor Awards live exclusively on Netflix on Sunday, March 1. The ceremony begins promptly at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Who Are the Actor Awards 2026 Nominees?
Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Miles Caton – Sinners
- Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Odessa A’Zion – Marty Supreme
- Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Diplomat
- Landman
- The Pitt
- Severance
- The White Lotus
Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike BaRrinholtz – The Studio
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
- Seth Rogen – The Studio
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Britt Lower – Severance
- Parker Posey – The White Lotus
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
- Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
- Catherine O’Haaa – The Studio
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
- Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys – The Beast In Me
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
- Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
- Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
- Andor
- Landman
- The Last of Us
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things