SAG Actor Awards 2026 Nominees List: All the Nominations for Best Actor, Actress, Cast & More

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

We’re two months away from the 2026 Actor Awards! Once known as the SAG Awards, the ceremony’s name has been updated. Every year, the Screen Actors Guild honors its members for their outstanding film and television performances. And with awards season in full swing, cinema and television lovers already have their picks drawn up following the Critics Choice Awards.

Among this year’s top contenders in film are the cast members from One Battle After Another and Sinners. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti, Regina Hall and more, One Battle After Another follows DiCaprio’s Bob, a revolutionary who must find his daughter, Willa, as they fight against the consequences of their past. Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, alongside co-stars Hailey Steinfeld, Miles Caton and more. Michael plays twin brothers Elijah and Elias Smoke, who return to 1930s Mississippi as a dark supernatural force overtakes their experience.

Harrison Ford will also be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award.

The nominations for this year’s SAG Actor Awards were announced on January 7. The awards ceremony will take place on March 1 in Los Angeles.

Below, see the list of Actor Awards nominees (this page is updating live).

Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

– Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

– One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

– Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

– Sinners Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

– Hamnet Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

– If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

– Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

– One Battle After Another Emma Stone – Bugonia

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton – Sinners

– Sinners Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

– One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

– Frankenstein Paul Mescal – Hamnet

– Hamnet Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’Zion – Marty Supreme

– Marty Supreme Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

– Wicked: For Good Amy Madigan – Weapons

– Weapons Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

– Sinners Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

– Paradise Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

– The Morning Show Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

– The White Lotus Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

– Slow Horses Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike BaRrinholtz – The Studio

– The Studio Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

– Nobody Wants This Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

– A Man on the Inside Seth Rogen – The Studio

– The Studio Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower – Severance

– Severance Parker Posey – The White Lotus

– The White Lotus Keri Russell – The Diplomat

– The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

– Pluribus Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn – The Studio

– The Studio Catherine O’Haaa – The Studio

– The Studio Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

– Wednesday Jean Smart – Hacks

– Hacks Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit

– Black Rabbit Owen Cooper – Adolescence

– Adolescence Stephen Graham – Adolescence

– Adolescence Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

– Monster: The Ed Gein Story Matthew Rhys – The Beast In Me

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

– The Beast in Me Erin Doherty – Adolescence

– Adolescence Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

– All Her Fault Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

– Adolescence Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series