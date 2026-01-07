Search

SAG Actor Awards 2026 Nominees List: All the Nominations for Best Actor, Actress, Cast & More

The 2026 Actor Awards will take place on March 1 in Los Angeles. Here are the nominees for this year's awards ceremony (UPDATING LIVE).

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
January 7, 2026 1:40PM EST
SAG Awards 2026 Nominees List: Updates on the Nominations
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

We’re two months away from the 2026 Actor Awards! Once known as the SAG Awards, the ceremony’s name has been updated. Every year, the Screen Actors Guild honors its members for their outstanding film and television performances. And with awards season in full swing, cinema and television lovers already have their picks drawn up following the Critics Choice Awards.

Among this year’s top contenders in film are the cast members from One Battle After Another and Sinners. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti, Regina Hall and more, One Battle After Another follows DiCaprio’s Bob, a revolutionary who must find his daughter, Willa, as they fight against the consequences of their past. Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, alongside co-stars Hailey Steinfeld, Miles Caton and more. Michael plays twin brothers Elijah and Elias Smoke, who return to 1930s Mississippi as a dark supernatural force overtakes their experience.

Harrison Ford will also be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award.

The nominations for this year’s SAG Actor Awards were announced on January 7. The awards ceremony will take place on March 1 in Los Angeles.

Below, see the list of Actor Awards nominees (this page is updating live).

Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Male Actor in a Leading Role

  • Timothée ChalametMarty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprioOne Battle After Another
  • Ethan HawkeBlue Moon
  • Michael B. JordanSinners
  • Jesse PlemonsBugonia

Female Actor in a Leading Role

  • Jessie BuckleyHamnet
  • Rose ByrneIf I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate HudsonSong Sung Blue
  • Chase InfinitiOne Battle After Another
  • Emma StoneBugonia

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Miles CatonSinners
  • Benicio Del ToroOne Battle After Another
  • Jacob ElordiFrankenstein
  • Paul MescalHamnet
  • Sean PennOne Battle After Another

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Odessa A’ZionMarty Supreme
  • Ariana GrandeWicked: For Good
  • Amy MadiganWeapons
  • Wunmi MosakuSinners
  • Teyana TaylorOne Battle After Another

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series

  • The Diplomat
  • Landman
  • The Pitt
  • Severance
  • The White Lotus

Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Studio

Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. BrownParadise
  • Billy CrudupThe Morning Show
  • Walton GogginsThe White Lotus
  • Gary OldmanSlow Horses
  • Noah WyleThe Pitt

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Ike BaRrinholtzThe Studio
  • Adam BrodyNobody Wants This
  • Ted DansonA Man on the Inside
  • Seth RogenThe Studio 
  • Martin ShortOnly Murders in the Building

Female Actor in a Drama Series

  • Britt LowerSeverance
  • Parker PoseyThe White Lotus
  • Keri Russell The Diplomat
  • Rhea SeehornPluribus
  • Aimee Lou WoodThe White Lotus

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Kathryn HahnThe Studio 
  • Catherine O’HaaaThe Studio 
  • Jenna OrtegaWednesday
  • Jean SmartHacks
  • Kristen WiigPalm Royale

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

  • Jason BatemanBlack Rabbit
  • Owen CooperAdolescence
  • Stephen GrahamAdolescence
  • Charlie HunnamMonster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Matthew RhysThe Beast In Me

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

  • Claire DanesThe Beast in Me
  • Erin DohertyAdolescence
  • Sarah SnookAll Her Fault
  • Christine TremarcoAdolescence
  • Michelle WilliamsDying for Sex

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

  • Andor
  • Landman
  • The Last of Us
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things