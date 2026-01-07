SAG Actor Awards 2026 Nominees List: All the Nominations for Best Actor, Actress, Cast & More

We’re two months away from the 2026 Actor Awards! Once known as the SAG Awards, the ceremony’s name has been updated. Every year, the Screen Actors Guild honors its members for their outstanding film and television performances. And with awards season in full swing, cinema and television lovers already have their picks drawn up following the Critics Choice Awards.
Among this year’s top contenders in film are the cast members from One Battle After Another and Sinners. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti, Regina Hall and more, One Battle After Another follows DiCaprio’s Bob, a revolutionary who must find his daughter, Willa, as they fight against the consequences of their past. Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, alongside co-stars Hailey Steinfeld, Miles Caton and more. Michael plays twin brothers Elijah and Elias Smoke, who return to 1930s Mississippi as a dark supernatural force overtakes their experience.
Harrison Ford will also be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award.
The nominations for this year’s SAG Actor Awards were announced on January 7. The awards ceremony will take place on March 1 in Los Angeles.
Below, see the list of Actor Awards nominees (this page is updating live).
Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
- Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Miles Caton – Sinners
- Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Odessa A’Zion – Marty Supreme
- Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Diplomat
- Landman
- The Pitt
- Severance
- The White Lotus
Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike BaRrinholtz – The Studio
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
- Seth Rogen – The Studio
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Britt Lower – Severance
- Parker Posey – The White Lotus
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
- Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
- Catherine O’Haaa – The Studio
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
- Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys – The Beast In Me
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
- Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
- Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
- Andor
- Landman
- The Last of Us
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things