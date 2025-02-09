How to Watch Puppy Bowl 2025: Where to Stream the Adorable Action

Image Credit: Denver Post via Getty Images

Puppy Bowl XXI is here!

This year, the event will feature 142 adorable rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states and two countries, all available for adoption. Many of these pups have been given clever names inspired by NFL stars, such as Paws Allen, Dee-Bone Samuel, and Saquon Barkly.

The Fluff players are pulling out ALL the moves 😳🤞 #PuppyBowl pic.twitter.com/Yr8zFsVcuW — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 9, 2025

The rivalry between Team Ruff and Team Fluff continues as they gear up for another epic matchup. Last year, Team Ruff triumphed over Team Fluff, and they’re hoping to secure a back-to-back championship victory this time around.

Find out more about the event, including how to watch, below.

What Is the Puppy Bowl?

The Puppy Bowl is an annual televised event featuring puppies from various animal shelters across the country. In this adorable “game,” the puppies run around, play with toys, and steal the hearts of viewers with their playful antics.

The Puppy Bowl has become a beloved tradition for dog lovers or anyone seeking a fun, lighthearted break from the Super Bowl festivities. The event not only entertains but also raises awareness about pet adoption, as all the featured puppies are adoptable. Many of the adorable pups find their forever homes thanks to the exposure they receive during the event.

When Is Puppy Bowl 2025?

Puppy Bowl XXI airs right before Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The event kicks off at 2 PM ET and runs until 5 PM.

What Channel Is Puppy Bowl 2025 On?

For those looking to tune into the Puppy Bowl this year, the event will be available on Animal Planet, as well as Discovery, TBS, and truTV.

We’d love to fly to victory for you, Bark Kent ! Watch #PuppyBowl TODAY at 2p ET | 11a PT on Animal Planet! pic.twitter.com/D5n4VDVjDL — Superman (@Superman) February 9, 2025

How to Stream Puppy Bowl 2025 Online

Additionally, it will be available for live streaming on Discovery+ and Max.

When Is Super Bowl 2025?

The Super Bowl is set to kick off on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2025 on Cable

Cable users can watch the Super Bowl on the Fox channel.

How to Stream Super Bowl 2025 for Free

The 2025 Super Bowl can be streamed on NFL+, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. For those without subscriptions to these services, free streaming options are limited. However, Fubo offers a 7-day free trial, allowing fans to stream the game at no cost.

Additionally, fans can catch the Super Bowl for free on Tubi this year. Simply sign up for free to stream the game live.