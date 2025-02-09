Search

How to Watch Puppy Bowl 2025: Where to Stream the Adorable Action

For all the cuteness before the Super Bowl, find out what channel and streaming services are showing the 21st Annual Puppy Bowl here.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 9, 2025 4:21PM EST
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 02: A couple of puppies face each other on the gridiron during the 3rd annual Denver Puppy Bowl at Denver International Airport February 02, 2018. The puppies are available for adoption at the Dumb Friends League Quebec Shelter Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post)
Image Credit: Denver Post via Getty Images

Puppy Bowl XXI is here!

This year, the event will feature 142 adorable rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states and two countries, all available for adoption. Many of these pups have been given clever names inspired by NFL stars, such as Paws Allen, Dee-Bone Samuel, and Saquon Barkly.

The rivalry between Team Ruff and Team Fluff continues as they gear up for another epic matchup. Last year, Team Ruff triumphed over Team Fluff, and they’re hoping to secure a back-to-back championship victory this time around.

Find out more about the event, including how to watch, below.

What Is the Puppy Bowl?

The Puppy Bowl is an annual televised event featuring puppies from various animal shelters across the country. In this adorable “game,” the puppies run around, play with toys, and steal the hearts of viewers with their playful antics.

The Puppy Bowl has become a beloved tradition for dog lovers or anyone seeking a fun, lighthearted break from the Super Bowl festivities. The event not only entertains but also raises awareness about pet adoption, as all the featured puppies are adoptable. Many of the adorable pups find their forever homes thanks to the exposure they receive during the event.

When Is Puppy Bowl 2025?

Puppy Bowl XXI airs right before Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The event kicks off at 2 PM ET and runs until 5 PM.

What Channel Is Puppy Bowl 2025 On?

For those looking to tune into the Puppy Bowl this year, the event will be available on Animal Planet, as well as Discovery, TBS, and truTV.

How to Stream Puppy Bowl 2025 Online

Additionally, it will be available for live streaming on Discovery+ and Max.

When Is Super Bowl 2025?

The Super Bowl is set to kick off on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2025 on Cable

Cable users can watch the Super Bowl on the Fox channel.

How to Stream Super Bowl 2025 for Free

The 2025 Super Bowl can be streamed on NFL+, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. For those without subscriptions to these services, free streaming options are limited. However, Fubo offers a 7-day free trial, allowing fans to stream the game at no cost.

Additionally, fans can catch the Super Bowl for free on Tubi this year. Simply sign up for free to stream the game live.