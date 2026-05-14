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How to Watch the 2026 PGA Championship: Tournament Schedule & Streaming Info

Golf’s biggest stars are competing at the 2026 PGA Championship. Find out all the details on the tournament schedule, TV coverage, and streaming options.

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Reading Time: 2 minute
May 14, 2026 10:39AM EDT
How to Watch the 2026 PGA Championship: Tournament Schedule & Streaming Info
Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2026 PGA Championship is officially underway, with many of golf’s biggest names heading to Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania for the year’s second major championship. Fans can watch defending champion Scottie Scheffler face off against contenders like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau as they compete for the Wanamaker Trophy across four days of tournament play.

Learn more about the PGA Championship schedule, tee times, and how to watch the 2026 event live below.

What Date Is the PGA Championship 2026?

The 2026 PGA Championship is taking place from May 14 through May 17 at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, just outside Philadelphia.

The tournament is the second men’s major championship of the year and features a field of 156 players competing for the Wanamaker Trophy. This year also marks the first time Aronimink has hosted the PGA Championship.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of the United States with his wife and son during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 09, 2025. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Augusta National/Getty Images)
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler of the United States with his wife and son during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 09, 2025. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Augusta National/Getty Images)

How to Watch the 2026 PGA Championship

Fans can watch the 2026 PGA Championship on ESPN and CBS, with streaming coverage available on ESPN+, Paramount+, and the ESPN app. ESPN is airing the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET, while ESPN and CBS split coverage during the weekend rounds.

Full TV & Streaming Schedule (ET):

  • Thursday, May 14 — Round 1
    • ESPN+: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • ESPN: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • ESPN2: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
    • Golf Channel: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. (“Live From the PGA Championship”)
  • Friday, May 15 — Round 2
    • ESPN+: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
    • ESPN: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • ESPN2: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
    • Golf Channel: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 16 — Round 3
    • ESPN+: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
    • ESPN: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • CBS: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Golf Channel: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 17 — Final Round
    • ESPN+: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
    • ESPN: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • CBS: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Golf Channel: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot from a bunker in the practice area during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot from a bunker in the practice area during a practice round prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

PGA Championship 2026 Tee Times

Featured groups for the opening rounds include Scheffler, McIlroy, Rahm, DeChambeau, and Jordan Spieth.

Some notable Round 1 tee times include:

  • Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm & Jordan Spieth — 8:40 a.m. ET
  • Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg & Rickie Fowler — 8:18 a.m. ET
  • Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele & Tyrrell Hatton — 8:29 a.m. ET
  • Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick & Justin Rose — 2:05 p.m. ET