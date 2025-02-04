Where to Stream ‘M3GAN’: How to Watch the Horror Movie

M3GAN isn’t your average life-sized doll — and horror fans agree. “I’m a bit of a creepy doll aficionado,” James Wan, who is credited with the story behind M3GAN, told IndieWire for a 2023 interview. “I just love the idea of an inanimate object that looks like it could be alive and may actually have life within it. Whether it’s life that has been imbued by a supernatural entity or you, with your broken mind, project life into it. One is more supernatural and the other is more psychological, but I’m drawn to both aspects of the genre.”

Now, a sequel is set to be released later this year. Find out why audiences fell in love with the murderous baby-faced bot by streaming the original horror film.

What Is ‘M3GAN’ About?

M3GAN, the brainchild of horror aficionado James Wan (The Conjuring franchise) and Aleka Cooper, is an AI cautionary tale straight from hell. 8-year-old orphan Cady (Violet McGraw) is placed with her aunt Gemma (Allison Williams), a toy roboticist, after the sudden deaths of her parents.

Overwhelmed by the prospect of raising a grieving child while balancing the pressures of her high intensity job, Gemma decides it’s a good idea to pair a prototype doll named M3gan (Amie Donald, with voice by Jenna Davis) with her niece. Hopefully, she reasons, it will occupy Cady and provide companionship and playtime.

But M3gan has other ideas, as her capacity to reason increasingly leans toward the dark and destructive.

Is ‘M3GAN’ Streaming Anywhere?

M3GAN was originally released in theaters in early 2023, and is now available via several streaming options. According to JustWatch, if you have a Prime Video subscription with a Starz add-on, you’re in luck — the horror hit is available to stream for no extra charge. Without a Starz subscription, you can either purchase or rent the movie via Apple TV, Prime Video, or Fandango at Home.

Is There a ‘M3GAN’ Part 2?

Indeed. M3GAN 2.0 first made itself known with a campy trailer released on February 3, 2025, featuring the murderous doll dancing to Chappell Roan‘s “Femininomenon” and cheekily asking audiences, “Miss me?” The sequel will debut in theaters on June 27, 2025.