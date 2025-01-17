Where is ‘It Ends With Us’ Streaming? How to Watch the Movie

Although It Ends With Us has long finished filming, the legal battle between Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni is nowhere near over. In August of 2024, as the domestic violence drama began promo events, fans noticed that the on-screen duo weren’t posing for photos together or doing joint interviews. Rumors of a feud emerged, and eventually, Blake sued her co-star on December 21, 2024, for alleged sexual harassment and orchestrating an alleged smear campaign against her, according to TMZ. Baldoni’s attorney Brian Freedman strongly denied the allegations against his client in a scathing statement to The Hollywood Reporter, calling them “categorically false.”

Per Variety, on December 31, Baldoni filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times for their coverage of the story, which Baldoni claims favored Lively’s account. He then sued Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds on January 16, 2025, alleging they “highjacked” his film and leveled false allegations against him.

As the feud escalates into one of Hollywood’s most high-profile legal wars, find out how to watch the movie that started it all below.

What is ‘It Ends With Us’ About?

Part of the controversy surrounding It Ends With Us is the film’s topic — domestic violence. The movie follows the journey of Lily Bloom (Lively), a floral shop owner, as she attempts to navigate a troubled romance with dashing neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, (Baldoni). Lily’s dark secret is that her recently deceased father was abusive to her mother. So when she experiences abuse in her newfound romance, she’s disoriented. Amid the turmoil, she reconnects with her first love Atlas Corrigan and must decide whether or not to break the cycle in her family.

Who Co-Stars in ‘It Ends With Us’?

Aside from the movie’s two embattled leads, the movie also features Saturday Night Live‘s Jenny Slate as Allysa, Ryle’s sister and Lily’s friend, comedian Hasan Minhaj as Ryle’s brother-in-law, and Brandon Sklenar as Atlas.

How Can I Stream the Movie?

It Ends With Us became available to stream on Netflix on December 9, 2025. According to JustWatch, you can also rent it via AppleTV, Fandango at Home, or on Spectrum.