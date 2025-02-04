How to Watch ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’: Where it Will Stream

Final Destination Bloodlines resurrects a horrifically bloody franchise after nearly a decade and a half away. Ahead of the sixth installment’s highly anticipated release, here’s what we know about where you’ll be able to stream it.

‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Release Date

Following a time-honored tradition of summer horror flicks, Final Destination: Bloodlines will debut in U.S. theaters (and on IMAX) on Friday, May 16, 2025. And according to the series’ original creator, Jeffrey Reddick, Bloodlines is taking a much different approach.

“This film doesn’t just kind of add another layer,” he told Collider in a 2023 interview. “Usually there’s a new layer every film where it’s like, ‘Oh, well, this can save you or this can save you.’ This film dives into the film in such a unique way that it attacks it from a different angle so you don’t feel like, ‘Oh, there’s an amazing setup and then there’s gonna be one wrinkle that can potentially save you all that you have to kind of make a moral choice about or do to solve it.’ There’s an expansion of the universe that – I’m being so careful.”

He continued, adding that the new film “unearths” a new “layer.” “There’s an expansion of the world of Final Destination that I think fans are gonna be really interested in and intrigued by,” he divulged to the outlet. “When I say it doesn’t add a layer, it’s not just, ‘Hey, if you murder somebody in your place, you’ll live.’ It kind of unearths a whole deep layer to the story that kind of, yes, makes it really, really interesting.”

How to Watch ‘Bloodlines’

You’ll be able to watch Final Destination Bloodlines in the theater sooner than you’ll be able to catch it at home. You’ll need to check your local listings to find out which screening is best for you, starting May 16, 2025.

When Will ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Start Streaming?

It’s unclear exactly when Bloodlines will be available to stream, though it’s likely to hit digital platforms later in the summer of 2025. It’ll likely stream on Max, as well.

How to Stream the Other ‘Final Destination’ Movies

Need to catch up? You can stream all five previous Final Destination movies via Max. You’ll just need to be logged in with your credentials. According to ComicBook.com, the franchise’s fourth movie, titled simply Final Destination (2009), was already on the platform — but on Friday, February 1, it also added Final Destination 1, 2, 3, and 5. You can also view the five previous movies on AMC+ and AMC+ with Amazon.