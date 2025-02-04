‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Release Date, Trailer & Cast Details

You didn’t think Final Destination was over, did you? After 14 years, the iconic franchise makes a blood-spattered return to theaters, to the delight of horror fans everywhere. Below, HollywoodLife has the trailer, cast details, and more information about the sixth installment in the franchise.

How Many ‘Final Destination’ Movies Are There?

Including Final Destination Bloodlines, which has yet to be released, the Final Destination franchise consists of six incredibly violent and shocking horror movies. According to USA Today, the last of them, Final Destination 5, dropped in 2011.

What is ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ About?

According to a description on Warner Bros.’ YouTube channel, the film will explore the origins of the horrific franchise — with shades of Nightmare on Elm Street. “The newest chapter in New Line Cinema’s bloody successful franchise takes audiences back to the very beginning of Death’s twisted sense of justice—’Final Destination Bloodlines,'” it reads. “Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.”

Series creator Jeffrey Reddick told Collider in a 2023 interview how the latest installment will set itself apart, but stopped short of outright spoilers. “Usually there’s a new layer every film where it’s like, ‘Oh, well, this can save you or this can save you,'” he told the outlet at the time. “This film dives into the film in such a unique way that it attacks it from a different angle so you don’t feel like, ‘Oh, there’s an amazing setup and then there’s gonna be one wrinkle that can potentially save you all that you have to kind of make a moral choice about or do to solve it.’ There’s an expansion of the universe that – I’m being so careful.”

‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Release Date

Final Destination: Bloodlines will be released in theaters and on IMAX on May 16, 2025.

Watch the ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Trailer

The Final Destination Bloodlines teaser trailer was released on Monday, February 3, 2025. And the teaser makes it clear that the franchise isn’t holding back in introducing a new generation to its unspeakably violent modes of death. Watch the New Line/Warner Bros tailer above.

‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Cast

The movie stars Teo Briones, Tony Todd, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Rya Kihlstedt, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger. The screenplay was written by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick from a story by Taylor, Jon Watts, and Guy Busick, and it was directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.