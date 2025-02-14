How to Watch the Eagles Post-Super Bowl Parade 2025

Image Credit: Getty Images

Super Bowl LIX may be over, but the celebrations still continue for the Philadelphia Eagles as the team is preparing for their parade to be festive alongside their supportive fan base. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts shared while on The View, “You always focus on, ‘Okay, I did this, what’s next? I’m always trying to accomplish, chasing, always in this pursuit. But when you are able to celebrate that moment with the people who have been there along the journey and along the way — teammates, your family, extended family, your friends — it all means a lot to you in the end.”

As the champions prepare to greet their home fans, keep on reading below on how to tune into the celebration.

What Time Does the Eagles Parade Start?

What better way to ring in their win with a parade on the day to celebrate love? The Eagles parade started at 11 p.m. EST on February 14, 2025, Valentine’s Day.

Where to Watch the Eagles Parade?

Those who have a local Philadelphia station will, of course, be able to watch the parade on cable, while to stream the event will be available on CBS News and USA Today’s YouTube channel.

How Many Super Bowls Have the Philadelphia Eagles Won?

The Philly team has won the Super Bowl twice throughout the NFL’s history. Their first win took place in 2018 against the New England Patriots. Their second win was in 2025 against the Kansas City Chiefs. This win against the Chiefs comes after the two teams had faced each other in 2023 at the Super Bowl, where Kansas ultimately took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

According to Sports Illustrated, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared in response to the Eagles’ win, “We didn’t start how we wanted to. The turnovers hurt. I take all the blame for that.” He added, “It’s hard to come back from that in the Super Bowl. I have to learn from that and try to be better the next opportunity that I hopefully get. I didn’t play to my standard, and I have to be better next time.”