How to Watch ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2026 Special

It’s almost time to ring in the new year! With 2026 just hours away, some are celebrating at the local bars, by hosting parties or, simply clubbing from the comfort of their couches. And with that, at-home partygoers are looking for ways to watch the famous New York City Times Square ball drop. Among the most popular television programs that broadcast live performances and fun discussions before midnight is Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Below, find out how you can ring in 2026 by watching Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more ways to see the Times Square ball drop.

Who’s Hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve?

To close out 2025, fan-favorite Ryan Seacrest is coming back to host, and he will be joined by Rita Ora! The duo are teaming up once again to talk to New Yorkers and visitors while counting down to the new year.

How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will air live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET, and this year, it will end at 4 a.m. ET — making it the longest broadcast in the program’s history!

Can I Stream Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for Free?

Unfortunately, cable cutters can’t livestream Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. They will be able to stream it the following day on Hulu.

However, people can tune into the live broadcast on several iHeartRadio stations nationwide, including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles and more in the iHeartRadio app.

Who Are the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2026 Performers?

Multiple artists are taking the stage in NYC this year, with Diana Ross headlining. Other performers include Maren Morris, Little Big Town and Ciara. Meanwhile, Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, Demi Lovato and more will be performing live from Las Vegas, and Post Malone and Chappell Roan are expected to perform in Nashville and Kansas City, respectively.

What Other Channels Are Showing the Times Square Ball Drop?

While Dick Clark’s is an ABC special only, viewers at home can watch the Times Square ball drop live on other channels. The other popular program is CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live co-hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper.