How to Watch All ‘Friday the 13th’ Movies: Where to Stream the Horror Franchise

Jaws made us afraid of the ocean; Halloween made us fear trick-or-treating stalkers; A Nightmare on Elm Street made it impossible to sleep; and Friday the 13th made us hate summer camp. Since it’s officially Friday the 13th this calendar year, horror fans are geared up to watch one of their favorite classics of all time! So, where can each of the Friday the 13th movies be streamed?

It all started in 1980 at a seemingly friendly place called Camp Crystal Lake. As teen camp counselors prepared the camp grounds for its re-opening, they had no idea of the horrors to come. And while it was actually Mrs. Voorhees who stalked and sliced in the first film, her son, Jason Voorhees, became the franchise’s star killer.

Hollywood Life has rounded up where to stream each Friday the 13th movie, below.

‘Friday the 13th’ (1980)

The OG of the franchise is currently not streaming for free. However, viewers can rent it on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV for less than $5.

‘Friday the 13th’ Part 2

The sequel to the 1980 slasher can be rented for less than $5 on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.

‘Friday the 13th Part III’

The third film in the franchise cannot be streamed for free but is available for rent on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.

‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’

The Final Chapter can be rented to watch on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.

‘Friday the 13th: A New Beginning’

The 1985 horror can be rented on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.

‘Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives’

Jason Lives is available to rent on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.

‘Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood’

The 1988 slasher can be rented on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.

‘Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan’

The New York City-based installment is not available to stream for free but can be rented on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.

‘Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday’

Viewers can rent Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play or on Apple TV.

Jason X

The 2001 sci-fi can be rented on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.

Freddy vs. Jason

This unique installment of the franchise can be rented on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.

‘Friday the 13th’ (2009)

Currently, the Friday the 13th 2009 remake is the only one in the franchise that can be streamed for free. Viewers can watch it on HBO Max. If they have a premium subscription with Hulu, fans can watch it on that platform as well. The film is also available to rent on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Apple TV.