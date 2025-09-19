How to Cancel Disney Plus: Why Customers Are Reporting Cancelation Issues

Image Credit: Future Publishing via Getty Imag

“How to cancel Disney+” became a major online search in September 2025 for a few reasons — one of them being ABC’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! While not all users cited this as their motive, many complained that they couldn’t even terminate their accounts in the first place.

Below, find out the necessary steps to cancel a Disney+ subscription.

How to Cancel a Disney+ Subscription (According to Disney+)

The following are steps on how to cancel a Disney+ subscription if you’re billed directly by Disney+, according to the website.

Log in to your Disney+ account through a computer or mobile browser Select your Profile Select Account Select your Disney+ subscription under Subscription Select Cancel Subscription

However, if you signed up for Disney+ through a third-party billing partner, cancelation methods vary.

Subscribers can also try contacting Disney’s customer support.

In September 2025, numerous online commenters claimed they were unable to easily cancel their subscriptions. A Reddit thread labeled, “Am I the only one that can’t cancel a Disney+ subscription?” started the conversation. Meanwhile, commenters across multiple media platforms, such as YouTube and Instagram, complained they too couldn’t quickly cancel their Disney+ subscriptions because the platform struggled to load properly.

How to Cancel a Disney+ Bundle Subscription

Canceling a Disney+ bundled or add-on subscription follows the same protocol as long as you’re billed directly by Disney+ and not through a third-party.

ABC you will learn the same lesson Target did. Do not bite the hands that feed you #CancelHulu #CancelDisney pic.twitter.com/Y8HVgsgb9C — Dr. Shade (@drshadetree) September 18, 2025

Why Do People Want to Cancel Their Disney+ Now?

Disney+ subscribers are canceling their accounts for a variety of reasons. One of them is the price increase. The previous Disney+ basic plan with ads cost $7.99 per month, which was updated to $9.99 per month. The no-ads model also hiked $2 from $13.99 to $15.99 per month in 2024. The Disney+ and Hulu bundle with ads costs $10.99 per month, and the no-ads “premium” bundle subscription is $19.99.

Other subscribers threatened to cancel their Disney+ accounts after Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company. The news came on September 17, 2025, when a spokesperson from ABC said, “Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be pre-empted indefinitely.”

Kimmel and Disney have yet to publicly comment on the situation, but it quickly caused division between right-wing and left-wing Americans.