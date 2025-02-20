Image Credit: Getty Images

Mitch McConnell has served as a senator for four decades. After he was elected in 1984, the Republican climbed his way up the ranks in government, eventually becoming the Chair of the Senate Rules Committee Incumbent. However, Mitch announced that he will not seek re-election in 2026, putting an end to his decades-long career in the Senate. Through it all, the politician has had support from his family, including from his wife.

“Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of my lifetime,” Mitch said in a statement on his birthday on February 20, 2025. “I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last.”

Mitch’s decision to retire comes amid speculation about his overall health. The senator has experienced a few medical setbacks and mysterious public moments, such as in 2023 when he abruptly froze in front of reporters. Though he insisted he was “fine,” the Kentucky resident’s well-being has made headlines since then.

Learn more about Mitch’s wife, Elaine, and their family below.

How Old Is Mitch McConnell Now?

Mitch is currently 83 years old. He celebrated his birthday on February 20, 2025, the day he announced his retirement from the Senate.

Who Is Mitch McConnell’s Wife?

Mitch’s wife is Elaine Chao, former U.S. Secretary of Transpiration. She was succeeded by Pete Buttigieg.

According to TIME, Mitch credited Elaine as his “biggest asset” during a 2014 fundraiser. “The biggest asset I have by far is the only Kentucky woman who served in a president’s cabinet, my wife, Elaine Chao,” he said at the time.

Mitch has also called Elaine the “love of [his] life” and has always been “eternally grateful to have her by [his] side,” per PEOPLE.

How Old Is Mitch McConnell’s Wife?

Mitch’s wife, Elaine, is currently 71 years old, and she is turning 72 in March 2025. The spouses have an 11-year age difference.

Does Mitch McConnell Have Children?

Yes, Mitch shares his kids, Elly, Claire and Porter McConnell, with ex-wife Sherill Redmon. Mitch and Sherill were married from 1968 to 1980. While speaking with TIME in 2014, Mitch described Sherill as a liberal and compared their marriage to his with Elaine.

“People remark that I’m in a mixed marriage. I don’t see it that way,” Mitch said at the time. “In my first marriage, I married a liberal. Now, that was a mixed marriage. With Elaine, she and I understand one another.”

Mitch and Elaine do not share children together.