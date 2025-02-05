Mitch McConnell’s Health: His History With Falls, Polio, Surgeries & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mitch McConnell has experienced quite a few falls and other health setbacks over the years. Although officials have reassured the public that the Republican is clear to work, many have expressed concern about him. In light of the politician’s most recent fall in February 2025, we’ve compiled all the details we know about McDonnell’s health.

Perhaps one of the most concerning moments came in July 2023 when McConnell seemingly froze for a lengthy stretch of time in front of reporters. He was escorted out of the press conference by his team, then returned later to clarify that he was “fine.” However, one month later, a similar incident happened, and he was again taken away by his staff. The cause of these two incidents is still unknown.

Keep reading to learn about McConnell’s health history.

Mitch McConnell is in a wheelchair after falling multiple times today pic.twitter.com/pDd03oBgQl — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) February 5, 2025

Mitch McConnell’s Falls

McConnell has fallen several times throughout his career — enough to spark concern among the public. Among the first reported incidents was back in 2019 when he fell at his home in Louisville, Kentucky. At the time, he fractured his shoulder but eventually recovered. Four years later, McConnell fell and was subsequently hospitalized for a concussion and a minor fracture in his ribs in mid-2023. Just six months later, the Republican fell again while getting off a plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

In late 2024, McConnell injured his wrist and cut his face after falling during a Senate event. The following year, in February 2025, he fell in the Capitol building and needed a wheelchair as a result of the tumble. A spokesperson from McConnell’s team assured the public that he was “fine” and pointed out that the “lingering effects of polio in his left leg will not disrupt his regular schedule of work,” according to NBC News.

Mitch McConnell’s Heart Surgery

In 2003, McConnell underwent elective coronary artery bypass surgery, per Roll Call. At the time, Dr. Alan Spier noted that the politician’s “post-operative course would be uncomplicated and the prognosis for full and unrestricted recovery is excellent.”

Mitch McConnell’s Polio History

When he was a toddler, McConnell suffered from a polio attack in 1944, and his upper left leg was paralyzed by the disease. Though paralysis is a less common side effect of the illness, post-polio syndrome can follow a patient years after they’ve recovered from the virus.

In an old campaign advertisement, McConnell pointed out that his family “almost went broke” while trying to pay for the costs related to his polio.