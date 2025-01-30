How Old Is Kash Patel? Trump’s FBI Director Nominee’s Age

Image Credit: The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Donald Trump nominated Kash Patel to serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in November. On Thursday, January 30, the loyalist appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing.

Who Is Kash Patel?

Patel, born in 1980 to Indian immigrant parents and raised in Garden City, New York, gained prominence in 2018 when he served as an aide to Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

During the Russia investigation, Patel gained favor with Trump, who later praised him in a social media post, stating he “played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution.”

In 2019, Patel joined the National Security Council before becoming chief of staff to the acting defense secretary in the final year of Trump’s first term.

Where Did Patel Go to School?

Patel graduated from the University of Richmond in 2002, before earning a certificate in international law from University College London Faculty of Laws, as noted on his Facebook page. He then went on to complete his law degree at Pace University in 2005.

Is Patel a Lawyer?

Patel is a lawyer who was initially admitted to the Florida Bar in 2005, but he is no longer eligible to practice law in the state. In 2014, according to The New York Times, Patel entered and later dropped out of an Above the Law charity bachelor auction benefiting the Switchboard of Miami after a blogger noted that his law license appeared to be outdated in the state.

However, Patel is still registered to practice law in New York, where he was admitted to the New York Bar in 2012.

How Old Is Kash Patel?

Patel was born on October 12, 1980, making him 44 years old.

What Is Kash Patel’s Net Worth?

Patel has an estimated net worth of $800,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Kash Patel Married?

It seems Patel is not married.

