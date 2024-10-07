How Old Is Kamala Harris? Vice President’s Age Now

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris entered the race to the White House in mid-2024. Learn more about her.

October 7, 2024
Kamala Harris speaks during a rally at Ripon College on October 3, 2024 in Ripon, Wisconsin.
Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, is now the Democratic presidential candidate in the 2024 race. In 2020, she became the first woman, the first African-American and the first Asian American to become VP, serving alongside President Joe Biden. As she aims to become the first female president of the U.S. against Republican candidate Donald Trump, many still want to learn more about Kamala, including her background, her age, family and more. After all, her race to the White House began just three months before the November 2024 election will take place.

Where Is Kamala Harris From?

Kamala was born in Oakland, California, and briefly grew up in Berkeley, California. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, and father, Donald J. Harris, worked as teachers for a few years, and their family moved to various college towns throughout Illinois and Wisconsin. After Shyamala split from Donald, she moved back to California to raise her daughters, Kamala and Maya, before moving them to Montreal, Canada.

How Old Is Kamala Harris?

Kamala is 59 years old. Her birthday falls on October 20, so she will be turning 60 shortly before the November 2024 election.

Who Is Kamala Harris’ Husband?

In 2014, Kamala married her husband, Doug Emhoff. The spouses first met on a blind date in 2013. Doug was an entertainment lawyer who later became partner-in-charge at Venable LLP in Los Angeles.

Does Kamala Harris Have Kids?

Kamala and Doug do not share kids of their own. However, Doug is a dad to children Ella and Cole, whom he shares with ex-wife Kerstin. Kamala is a stepmom to Ella and Cole.

Doug, Ella and Cole all appeared at the 2024 Democratic National Convention to support Kamala.

Kamala Harris’ Law Career

Kamala steadily worked her way up in the political world. She previously worked as San Francisco’s District Attorney, then she became California’s Attorney General. Eventually, Kamala became a senator before Joe selected her to be his running mate in the 2020 presidential election.