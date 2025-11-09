How Many Times Has Kim Kardashian Taken & Failed the Bar Exam?

Image Credit: Disney

Kim Kardashian is dead-set on becoming a lawyer no matter what. The fashion mogul, reality TV star and All’s Fair actress has shared her passion for prison reform and is following in her late father Robert Kardashian Sr.’s footsteps in attempting to become an attorney. But the journey has not been easy. In November 2025, Kim shared that she had failed the California State Bar Exam, leaving some fans confused because they thought she’d already taken the test.

“Well…I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination.”

Kim vowed to brush off the loss and persevere, adding in her message, “Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. [Falling] short isn’t failure – it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let’s go!”

So, how many times has Kim taken — and failed — the bar exam? Below, learn all about Kim’s background in law, from her education to how many times she’s taken the bar so far.

Kim Kardashian announced that she failed the California bar exam: "I was so close to passing the exam." pic.twitter.com/N1mVipIrTw — 1880 News (@1880News) November 9, 2025

How Many Times Did Kim Kardashian Take the Bar Exam?

Kim has taken the bar exam once so far. Some fans were confused because they thought she’d taken it before, but Kim had only taken the “baby bar” exam in the past.

Kim took to X (previously known as Twitter) in 2021 to announce that she had passed the baby bar on her fourth attempt.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” she tweeted at the time. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. … For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.”

What Is the Baby Bar Exam?

The “baby bar” exam — or the First-Year Law Students’ Examination (FYLSE) — is an exam for first-year law students in unaccredited California schools. It is not the official California State Bar Exam.

What Is the Difference Between the Baby Bar & the Bar Exam?

Similar to the actual state bar exam, the baby bar consists of multiple-choice questions and four essay questions. It is a one-day test.

The California State Bar Exam, on the other hand, is a two-day test that’s administered every February and July, and it consists of 200 multiple-choice questions, five one-hour essays and one 90-minute performance test question.

As Elle Woods once said, “What, like it’s hard?” 💅 After six years, Kim Kardashian has graduated from her law school program. She shared a glimpse of her ceremony on her Instagram Stories.

(📸: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/YYUQePS8Bh — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) May 22, 2025

How Many Times Did Kim K Fail the Bar Exam?

Kim only failed the bar exam once. She took the test in July 2025 and announced the results that November. She has another chance in February 2026. There is no limit to how many times she can take the test in California.

What Score Do You Need to Pass the Bar Exam?

One needs a score of at least 1390 to pass the California State Bar Exam, according to its website.

Did Kim Kardashian Go to Law School?

No, Kim did not go through the typical law school education. She took an apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm in 2018, which is a way around the traditional university route in California. In May 2025, she graduated from her law program.

Does Kim K Have a Bachelor’s Degree?

No, Kim does not have a bachelor’s degree. She briefly attended Pierce College in Los Angeles, according to multiple outlets.