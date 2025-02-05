Image Credit: Getty Images

Whether you find the Jurassic Park dinosaurs scary and turn away while watching, or you fully engulf yourself into the screen, one thing is true — the movies have made a mark in the film industry. Generations old and new have passed down their love for the franchise, and in anticipation for the new release, it may be time to revisit the timeless movies. Check out all the details on the originals below.

How Many ‘Jurassic Park’ Movies Are There?

There are six Jurassic Park movies in total and you still have time to watch them all before the newest one, Jurassic World Rebirth comes out. Jurassic Park came out in 1993, The Lost World: Jurassic Park was released in 1997 and then Jurassic Park III came out in 2001. The newest generation of the franchise includes Jurassic World, which came out in 2015, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was released in 2018, and Jurassic World Dominion, which came out in 2022. Now, after we’ve gotten a few years of a pause from the scary dinosaurs, the franchise returns this year for its newest edition, Jurassic World Rebirth.

Who Is in the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Cast?

The newest film brings a plethora of A-list actors to the silver screen including, Scarlett Johansson who plays Zora Bennett, Mahershala Ali, who portrays Duncan Kincaid, and Jonathan Bailey, who plays Dr. Henry Loomis.

Looks like the star is a massive fan of the franchise, so much so, that she hid it from executive producer on the film, Steven Spielberg, so that she doesn’t creep him out. “I was really crazy about the film, and I slept in a Jurassic Park pup tent in my bedroom [that] I shared with my sister for a year,” according to Variety Fair.

When Scarlett sat down with Steven to go over the film, he asked her: “Do I hear you’re a huge superfan,” and Scarlett replied: “It is actually true. I’m confirming. I’m a huge superfan.” But she didn’t mention the extent of her obsession (or the tent). She added: “I was like, ‘He’s going to think I’m this weird stalker.’ I thought, ‘Just be professional. Don’t seem desperate. Don’t mention the tent.’ But, looking back she believes, “I probably should have just told him.”

What Is ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ About?

The new movie will follow characters Zora, Duncan and Dr. Henry Loomis as they embark on a terrifying journey to get the DNA from three of the largest dinosaurs, in order to help create a “medical breakthrough that could save countless lives,” per the official trailer below. As if the previous films weren’t intense enough, the new one is adding fuel to the fire because the consequences are even higher.

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Release Date

Although you may be just as hype as we are, patience is a virtue being that the film comes out on July 2, 2025. But on the bright side, you can enjoy a marathon of all six of the action-packed films before then.