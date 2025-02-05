‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: Trailer, Release Date, Cast & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jurassic World fans, both new and old, are in for an absolute treat this year with the upcoming release of Jurassic World Rebirth. The dinosaurs are bigger, the plot is more intense, and the cast are heavy hitters in the industry. Learn more about the action-packed film below.

Who Is in the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Cast?

We have some heavy hitters who are A-list actors in the upcoming movie which includes, Scarlett Johansson who plays Zora Bennett, Mahershala Ali, who portrays Duncan Kincaid, and Jonathan Bailey, who plays Dr. Henry Loomis. Say no more, we’re in.

What Happens in the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Official Trailer?

The Jurassic World Rebirth, which is directed by Gareth Edwards, brings the intensity and cliff-hangers, and it surely captivated us. In the action-packed trailer, the cast is seen embarking on a mission to take the DNA from the three largest dinosaurs, in order to help create a “medical breakthrough that could save countless lives.” It’s quite a tall order, given the life-threatening dinosaurs, but we’re here to root for the characters’ nearly impossible journey. In the trailer, Zora tells Dr. Loomis: “I can guarantee your safety, I mean, more or less,” and then later on, character Duncan tells the crew: “No one’s dumb enough to go where we’re going.” That enough dialogue to give us both anxiety and curiosity to go see the film. Also, screenwriter David Koepp is back on the newest film and Frank Marshall and Steven Spielberg are executive producers on it.

When Is ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’s’ Release Date?

We can’t wait for the release of Jurassic World Rebirth to come out on July 2, 2025, and fans are eager for the franchise to continue its reign in the movie space.

What Has Been Said About the ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Movie?

Frank provided some insight into the upcoming film to Vanity Fair, and he shared: “You’re in a new place, you don’t know what’s around the corner. You’ve got a different jungle, you’ve got more water, you’ve got higher cliffs. There’s a little bit of everything that’s scary.” Director Gareth added: “To me, it’s like a heist movie that meets all the films of Steven Spielberg I loved growing up. The three films we were orbiting were Jaws, Indiana Jones, and the awe and wonder of the original Jurassic.”