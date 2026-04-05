How Many Episodes Are in ‘Dark Winds’ Season 4? See Guide

Image Credit: Courtesy of AMC

Dark Winds has continued to earn critical acclaim with each season, building a loyal fanbase since its debut. The series, created by Graham Roland and based on Tony Hillerman’s novels, is executive produced by George R. R. Martin, Robert Redford and Zahn McClarnon, among others.

Now, as Season 4 reaches its finale following its February 2026 premiere, viewers are eager to see how the latest chapter wraps up — and what’s next for the series. Below, Hollywood Life has everything to know about Dark Winds Season 4, including the finale date, episode count and updates on Season 5.

When Is the Dark Winds Season 4 Finale?

The Dark Winds Season 4 finale airs on April 5, 2026. The eighth and final episode is titled “Ni’ Hodisxǫs (The Glittering World).”

Dark Winds Season 4 Cast

Season 4 of Dark Winds is led by Zahn McClarnon as Lt. Joe Leaphorn, alongside Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee and Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito.

Returning cast members also include Deanna Allison as Emma Leaphorn and Elva Guerra as Sally Growing Thunder. Jeremiah Bitsui and Eugene Brave Rock also reprise key roles in the series.

Season 4 introduces several new and recurring characters as well, including Franka Potente, Chaske Spencer and Titus Welliver, expanding the show’s world and central mystery.

Meanwhile, looking ahead, Martin Sensmeier has been cast as a series regular for Season 5, reuniting with McClarnon and Gordon.

How Many Episodes Are in Dark Winds Season 4?

Season 4 of Dark Winds consists of eight total episodes, released weekly from February 15 through April 5, 2026.

Here is the full episode list:

Episode 1: “Kǫ’ Tsiitáá Álnééh (Baptism by Fire)” — February 15, 2026

Episode 2: “Bikéé’ Doo Éédahoozįįdę́ę́góó (Toward Their Unknown Paths)” — February 22, 2026

Episode 3: “Ahááldláádígíí (That Which Has Been Torn Apart)” — March 1, 2026

Episode 4: “Ni’ Ániidí (The New World)” — March 8, 2026

Episode 5: “Atída’ahiilyaágíí (Those Who Harmed One Another)” — March 15, 2026

Episode 6: “Shíká Nidanitáhą́ą́ (Those Who Were Searching for Me)” — March 22, 2026

Episode 7: “Nániikai (We Came Back)” — March 29, 2026

Episode 8: “Ni’ Hodisxǫs (The Glittering World)” — April 5, 2026

Will There Be a Dark Winds Season 5?

Yes — Dark Winds will return for Season 5. The next installment is already in the works, with production underway and new casting underway, including Martin Sensmeier joining as a series regular. While a premiere date hasn’t been announced yet, the series is expected to continue with another season.