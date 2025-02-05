CIA’s Number of Employees: How Many Agents Are There?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The new administration has already offered federal employees in the United States buyouts and now its offering CIA workers the same. In return for employees voluntarily resigning, they would get to keep their salary for over half a year, but what if they don’t? Check out all the details below.

What Are the CIA Buyouts of 2025?

The Central Intelligence Agency offered its employees buyouts in exchange for willingly resigning. New CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, just stepped in and implemented the buyouts. A spokesperson for the CIA said in a statement: “Director Ratcliffe is moving swiftly to ensure the CIA workforce is responsive to the Administration’s national security priorities. These moves are part of a holistic strategy to infuse the Agency with renewed energy,” as reported by Reuters. If workers comply with the offer to resign, they will receive 8 months of pay and benefits. If employees don’t take the buyout, their jobs are not guaranteed and will remain at risk.

“I think part of the challenge of this is understanding that the goal here is just the chaos and the wreckage,” @vermontgmg says of the CIA’s buyout style offer. “I don't think that there is any grand plan beyond these buyouts. It’s certainly not a cost cutting measure to throw… pic.twitter.com/1xguePjbrL — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 5, 2025

This isn’t the first time that the new administration offered a buyout. It previously made the same offer to more than 2 million federal workers in the United States, in an effort to downsize. So far, 20,000 federal employees have taken the buyout, per Business Insider. Thursday, February 6, 2025, is the deadline for federal workers to take the buyout, and a “spike” in numbers is expected, according to two of Trump’s administrative officials. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, January 4, 2025, union members filed a lawsuit that they hope will block the buyouts that were offered to federal workers. The union workers have called the offer, “an arbitrary, unlawful, short-fused ultimatum which workers may not be able to enforce,” as reported by The Hill.

How Many CIA Employees Are There?

According to multiple reports, there are more than 21,575 CIA employees.

How Much Money Does a CIA Agent Make?

The salary of a CIA employee is diverse and across the board depending on one’s position at the agency. An administrative professional makes around $64,000 to $94,000. A paramilitary operations officer makes $78,000 to $129,000, and a physician makes $300,000, just to name a few, according to the CIA’s official website.