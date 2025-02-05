CIA Agent’s Salary: How Much Money an Employee Makes

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) offered buyouts to its entire workforce, according to CNN and the Wall Street Journal. Amid sweeping changes across the federal workforce as part of Donald Trump‘s administration, government employees, including DEI workers, were offered a chance to resign from their jobs and still receive pay for several months. As more questions emerge regarding Trump’s agenda for federal employees, Americans are curious how much a CIA agent makes per year and how this buyout will affect them.

Though news of the federal buyouts didn’t initially include mention of CIA agents, a new February 2025 report unveils how the plan should roll out. A spokesperson told CNN that CIA Director John Ratcliffe wanted to “ensure the CIA workforce is responsive to the administration’s national security priorities” and that this is “part of a holistic strategy to infuse the agency with renewed energy.”

Learn more about a CIA agent’s job, their salary and details about the reported buyout below.

What Does the Central Intelligence Agency Do?

The CIA’s purpose is to defend and maintain security for the U.S. government. According to the agency’s official website, it “collects, evaluates, and disseminates vital information on economic, military, political, scientific, and other developments abroad to safeguard national security.’

CIA Buyout Details

Multiple outlets reported details about the apparent buyout offer that CIA employees faced. Similar to the paid resignation offer that other federal agencies were given last month, the CIA’s offer also ensured they would receive eight months of pay and benefits after voluntarily quitting their positions. However, it’s unclear how many CIA employees will be impacted by the buyout.

Ratcliffe previously vowed he would implement changes to the CIA when he delivered his opening statement during his confirmation hearing.

“To the brave CIA officers listening all around the world, if all of this sounds like what you signed up for, then buckle up and get ready to make a difference. If it doesn’t, then it’s time to find a new line of work,” Ratcliffe said, per CNN.

How Much Money Does a CIA Agent Make?

There are various departments within the CIA that offer employment opportunities, such as working as an administrative assistant, a physician, a paramilitary operations officer and an engineer.

According to the official CIA careers’ website, an “executive protective agent” has a salary range between $70,000 and $128,000. An executive protective agent helps provide 24/7 round-the-clock armed protection for “intelligence community leaders worldwide.” According to ZipRecruiter, the average salary of a CIA agent was estimated to be $71,000 in 2025.

As for other jobs in the CIA, salaries can range between $55,000 for an administrative assistant to $300,000 for a physician.

How Many CIA Agents Are There?

It’s unclear how many CIA agents are currently employed, but in 2013, the Washington Post reported that the CIA grew from employing 17,000 people to more than 21,000 people in the agency at the time.