How Many Federal Workers Are There in the U.S. Government?

Image Credit: Getty Images

All federal workers in the United States received an email on January 28, 2025, detailing the option of taking a buyout or remaining at their job, which is not guaranteed long-term. The limbo situation has left many employees confused about which step to take next. Find out what’s happening below!

How Many Federal Workers Are There in the U.S.?

There are more than 2.1 million federal employees in the United States, according to The Hill. The average federal employee remains at their job for 12 years, and nearly 20% reside in the District of Columbia, Maryland or Virginia.

What Is the 2025 Federal Workers Buyout?

In an effort to decrease the government workforce, Donald Trump is offering federal workers the option of getting a buyout, however, employees must decide by a February 6 deadline. Should they choose to accept the proposal, they would get 8 months’ worth of salary, their benefits, and they would be exempted from the return-to-offices push, all up until September 30. The only workers who are not eligible are military personnel, U.S. Postal Service employees and any roles pertaining to national security and immigration enforcement.

All federal employees received a letter on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, with all the details of the buyout. The email explained that workers need to reply to the it with the word “resign,” in order to accept the deal. Employees that move forward can apply to government jobs in the future.

If employees choose to not go through with the buyout, they would need to return-to-office full time. The memo, which was titled “Fork in the Road,” and was sent by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, mentioned that “[Trump] will insist on excellence at every level,” and it warns that most federal agencies “are likely to be downsized.” It also states that “employees will be subject to enhanced standards of suitability and conduct as we move forward,” per The Associated Press.

The memo went on to state that federal employees who choose to stay will have “4 pillars” to focus on which include, returning to the office full-time, an increase in performance culture, a more streamlined and flexible workforce, and enhanced standards of conduct.

Is Trump Firing Federal Employees?

Long-term, Trump warned federal employees that there may be “downsizing” in the future if they do not accept the buyout. The buyout if not enforced by Trump, but if layoffs are “likely” ahead, employees may have no other choice than to take the deal.