How Long Are the Northern Lights Visible? When to See Them

The aurora borealis is mostly visible closer to the poles, but a geomagnetic storm can change the game. Thanks to the recent storm, people around the world were able to catch a stunning glimpse of the northern lights. From northern U.S. states to Europe, and in Asia, skywatchers got a beautiful view of the pink and green lights.

A geomagnetic storm is a rare event, but this isn’t the first time that it has happened in America. People saw the northern lights in May 2024 as a result of another storm.

Learn how long the northern lights will be visible this time, below.

Where to See the Aurora Borealis

The northern lights were visible across the northern hemisphere around the world on Thursday, October 10. New York City, New Jersey, Chicago, Sacramento and more areas in the U.S. had a clear view of the aurora borealis. The American states with the best view, however, were Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Celebrities shared their best photos to social media of the aurora borealis on October 10. Kevin Jonas couldn’t believe the view he had, captioning his Instagram post, “How am I seeing this right now?”

How Long Are the Northern Lights Visible?

There is a possibility to see the northern lights again on Friday, October 11. However, the view may not be as clear as it was on Thursday, October 10, for all U.S. residents. The farther north one can go, the better chance they’ll see the pink and green hues again. Upstate New York and parts of Canada should have a stunning view of the aurora borealis again.

At the time of publication, the geomagnetic storm’s forecast is only predicted to go through Friday, October 11.

What Time Will the Northern Lights Be Visible?

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the best time to see the northern lights is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. But many Americans saw the lights between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 10. So, it depends on the location, but the best chance for a clear view of the aurora borealis is after sunset.