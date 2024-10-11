Will the Northern Lights Be Visible Friday Night? Where to See Them

Image Credit: China News Service via Getty Ima

Residents in northern states across America and in Northern Europe had more than just a sky full of stars to look at last night. On Thursday, October 10, many took pictures of stunning pink and green hues across the skies from the West and East Coast. Thanks to a geomagnetic storm, we may have another chance to see the Aurora Borealis one more time this week. So, will the northern lights be visible on Friday, October 11, too?

What Is Geomagnetic Storm?

Geomagnetic storms are a “major disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth,” according to the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). They form from “variations in the solar wind” which can alter the “currents, plasmas and fields in Earth’s magnetosphere,” per the website.

When severe geomagnetic storms occur, the NOAA warns that they could disrupt electrical power networks. This could, in turn, result in power outages.

The Northern Lights and Aurora are likely across North America tonight!

The view map is a guide only and with good Substorming, the Aurora could potentially push farther South.

Head out and Look up tonight!#aurora #northernlights #AuroraBoreales #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/tAunZZ1PYi — Outbreak Weather (@OutbreakWeather) October 10, 2024

Where to See the Northern Lights

On Thursday, October 10, the northern lights were visible from almost every area in Northern America. However, the states with the best views of the aurora borealis were Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin, according to USA Today.

However, people in New York City, New Jersey, Chicago and Northern California — including Sacramento — got a generous glimpse of the lights as well.

Will the Northern Lights Be Visible on Friday Night?

The NOAA announced that visibility of the northern lights is possible again on Friday, October 11.

What Time to See the Northern Lights

The NOAA recommends going outside between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. to get a better view of the northern lights. However, residents in New York City and New Jersey snapped photos of the stunning event between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 10.

The aurora borealis can typically be seen farther up north in between sunset and sunrise. The last time Americans in the northern states witnessed them was in May 2024 when a separate geomagnetic storm took place.