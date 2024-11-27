Aurora Borealis Northern Lights Forecast: Are They Visible on Thanksgiving?

Image Credit: China News Service via Getty Ima

Residents in northern states across America might see more than just a sky full of stars. They could see the aurora borealis — a.k.a the northern lights — once again on Thanksgiving Day! On Thursday, November 28, northern states might be gifted with pink and green hues once again just like in October thanks to a geomagnetic storm. So, will the northern lights be visible for you on Thanksgiving?

Find out if you’re in the path of where the aurora borealis could appear this time.

What Is a Geomagnetic Storm?

Geomagnetic storms are a “major disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding Earth,” according to the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). They form from “variations in the solar wind” which can alter the “currents, plasmas and fields in Earth’s magnetosphere,” per the website.

When severe geomagnetic storms occur, the NOAA warns that they could disrupt electrical power networks. This could, in turn, result in power outages.

This Thanksgiving, solar storms may produce faint auroras across the northern rim of the U.S. https://t.co/wRHcVIW8X4 — ABC News (@ABC) November 27, 2024

Where to See the Northern Lights on Thanksgiving 2024

According to the Associated Press, residents in Washington, Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine might see some auroras. Northern sections of New York, Wyoming, New Hampshire and Vermont could potentially see the lights as well if they’re lucky.

People who live in Canada and Northern Europe can also likely see the aurora borealis again on November 28.

Will the Northern Lights Be Visible on Black Friday?

People in the northern portion of the U.S. could see the aurora borealis on Black Friday, which falls on November 29.

What Time to See the Northern Lights

Experts claim that the lights could be visible from 10 p.m. ET on November 28 through November 29 at around 1 a.m. ET, per the AP.