How Did Donald Trump Do on the Joe Rogan Podcast? Highlights

Donald Trump spoke with Joe Rogan on his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” in a three-hour interview on October 25. The episode was released the following day, and Spotify listeners tuned into the conversation between the Republican candidate and the comedian, who has previously criticized Trump over his policies and opinions. Read all the highlights from the interview, below.

The Reason Why Rogan Invited Trump

At the beginning of the interview, Rogan pointed out the main reason why he invited Trump on his show — the assassination attempt over the summer of 2024, according to The New York Times.

“Once they shot you, I was like, ‘He’s got to come in here,’” Rogan said. “It’s all about timing.”

The 2020 Election

Rogan asked Trump about his views on the 2020 presidential election, which President Joe Biden won. The former host of The Apprentice has falsely claimed that the election had been tampered with.

“I want to talk about 2020 because you said over and over again that you were robbed in 2020,” Rogan said. “How do you think you were robbed? Everybody always cuts you off.”

In response, Trump claimed that Democrats “used COVID to cheat” with mail-in ballots. He also alleged “the judges didn’t have what it took to turn over an election.”

Trump: Dictators are the smartest people. Xi controls 1.4 billion people with an iron fist Rogan: But dictators are evil and dangerous Trump: Actually, we have evil people in our country pic.twitter.com/Pr6mwqFMjr — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 26, 2024

Election Polls

Elsewhere during the interview, Trump said that he doesn’t trust political polls.

“You know how polls are done?” Trump asked Rogan. “Oh, I’m going to get myself in trouble. So, I really don’t believe too much in them.”

The current election polls have shown a tight race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Life on Mars

At another point in the episode, Rogan and Trump discussed space exploration and the theories about life on Mars. Though he has “never been a believer” in extraterrestrial life, he told Rogan, “There’s no reason not to think that Mars and all these planets don’t have life.”

However, Rogan pointed out, “Well, Mars — we’ve had probes there, and rovers, and I don’t think there’s any life there.”