How Did Robert Mueller Die? Updates on His Cause of Death

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Robert Mueller, the former FBI director and lawyer, died at the age of 81 on March 20, 2026, his family confirmed in a statement. Mueller’s probe into Trump’s election led to a series of criminal cases against people close to the Republican president, who reacted to the news of his death via Truth Social.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” Trump wrote via Truth Social on March 21, 2026.

Mueller’s family’s announcement read, “With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away last night. His family asks that their privacy be respected.”

Below, learn what we know so far about Mueller’s death and final years.

Was Robert Mueller Sick Before His Death?

Yes, Mueller was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2021, his family eventually revealed to The New York Times.

“Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the summer of 2021,” his family told the publication in August 2025. “He retired from the practice of law at the end of that year. He taught at his law school alma mater during the fall of both 2021 and 2022, and he retired at the end of 2022. His family asks that his privacy be respected.”

How Did Robert Mueller Die?

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed for Mueller, but he was battling Parkinson’s disease, which is a progressive illness that impacts a patient’s daily activities.

Parkinson’s disease causes the nerve cells in the brain to weaken over time, leading to a person having difficulty with movement, tremors, impaired balance and stiffness, according to the American Parkinson Disease Association.

Why Were Donald Trump & Robert Mueller at Odds With Each Other?

As previously noted, Mueller served as the special counsel on the Trump-Russia probe. During Trump’s first presidency, the former Apprentice star criticized Mueller and called the investigation the “Russia hoax.”