How Did Kyren Lacy Die? LSU Player’s Cause of Death Details

Kyren Lacy, a skilled football wide receiver who played for Louisiana State University, has died. A family member and an LSU official confirmed the news on April 13, 2025, according to multiple outlets. Lacy was reportedly found dead on April 12 in Houston, Texas, one day before a grand jury was scheduled to review evidence related to Lacy’s previous hit-and-run arrest. Below, learn what happened to Lacy as updates emerge about his case.

Who Was Kyren Lacy?

Lacy was an LSU football wide receiver, who was declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. He played three seasons for LSU and had his best season in 2024.

Kyren Lacy’s Age

Lacy was 24 years old when he died, according to ESPN.

How Did Kyren Lacy Die? His Cause of Death

While a family member and an LSU spokesperson confirmed the news of his death, Lacy’s cause of death was not publicly disclosed. It was later revealed that Lacy died by suicide.

What Happened to Kyren Lacy? His Car Accident Explained

Earlier this year, Lacy ran into legal trouble. According to ESPN, he was accused of being involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 78-year-old man on December 17, 2024. Lacy turned himself into the authorities on January 12, 2025, was in jail for a brief time, then was released on a $151,000 bail.

A Louisiana State Police press release indicated that Lacy was allegedly driving a 2023 Dodge Charger vehicle on Highway 20 and “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated no-passing zone.”

“As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge,” the police release read. “Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento.”

Louisiana State Police further alleged that Lacy drove around the crash site, then fled “without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash.” Lacy’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, said that his client was “fully cooperating with the authorities,” per ESPN.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).