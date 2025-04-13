What Happened to Kyren Lacy? Details on His Alleged Car Accident

Image Credit: University Images via Getty Imag

Kyren Lacy had a prominent college football career and future in the sport, but he unfortunately died in April 2025. The former Louisiana State University player was found dead on April 12 months after his alleged hit-and-run car accident took place. As news of Lacy’s death circulates, the details surrounding his legal case have also re-emerged. Learn what happened to Lacy below.

Who Is Kyren Lacy?

Lacy was a football wide receiver for LSU, and he was declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

How Old Is Kyren Lacy?

Lacy was 24 years old when he died, according to multiple outlets.

Kyren Lacy’s Car Accident Case

Just months before his tragic death, Lacy was involved in a legal issue. Per ESPN, the late athlete was accused of being involved in a hit-and-run car accident, which ultimately killed a 78-year-old man on December 17, 2024. In January of this year, Lacy turned himself into the authorities and was jailed for a brief time before being released on a $151,000 bail.

According to a Louisiana State Police press release, Lacy was allegedly driving a 2023 Dodge Charger vehicle on Highway 20 in December 2024 and “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated no-passing zone.”

“As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge,” the press release continued. “Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento.”

Louisiana State Police also alleged in its news release that Lacy drove around the crash site, then fled the scene “without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash.”

Lacy’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, insisted that his client was “fully cooperating with the authorities,” according to ESPN.

Kyren Lacy’s Cause of Death

An official cause of death for Lacy was not publicly disclosed. WAFB reported that Lacy as suspected to have died by suicide. He was found dead on April 12, 2025, in Houston, Texas.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).