How Did Diogo Jota Die? Inside the Tragic Car Accident With His Brother Andre

Image Credit: Getty Images

Diogo Jota was just 28 years old when he died in a car accident alongside his younger brother, André Silva, and the football community is mourning the double loss. At the height of his career, Jota had won his fourth trophy with Liverpool after helping the team win the 2024-2025 Premier League. And once his death was confirmed by authorities in Spain, Jota’s colleagues and peers mourned his death.

“The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and André Silva in Spain this morning,” the FPF said in a statement after Jota’s death was confirmed. “Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference point in his own community.”

While also acknowledging Silva’s death, the FPF concluded by saying, “We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”

Learn what happened to Jota, his brother and the details of their tragic car accident below.

This is Diogo Jota's last ever career goal. Rest in peace. ♾️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dSdhJ4B9Pl — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) July 3, 2025

Who Was Diogo Jota?

Jota was a successful Portuguese footballer, who typically played as a forward. He played for Liverpool from 2020 through the end of his life in 2025, having just won 2024-2025 Premier League.

He began his professional athletic career with Paços de Ferreira and played for multiple teams over the years, including Atlético Madrid, Porto and the Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Who Was Andre Silva?

Like his older brother, Silva was a professional footballer. He mainly played as an attacking midfielder and reached success through a lengthy youth career before eventually playing with the clubs Gondomar and Penafiel.

Silva was 25 years old when he died alongside his brother, Jota.

How Did Diogo Jota Die?

Jota and Silva died in a car accident when their Lamborghini went off the road near Zamora, Spain, in the early morning hours on July 3, 2025. The brothers were found dead by police with the car in flames.

At the time of publication, authorities were still investigating the details surrounding the crash, such as who was driving and whether or not the accident happened due to a blown tire, per ESPN.

Did Diogo Jota Have Children?

Yes, Jota is survived by his three children, all of whom he shared with his wife, Rute Cardoso. Over the years, Jota and Cardoso shared photos of their young kids via their respective Instagram pages.

Who Is Diogo Jota’s Wife?

Cardoso was Diogo’s years-long partner, and, as seen in photos on her Instagram account dating back to 2013, the couple appeared to be high school sweethearts. As Jota’s biggest fan, Cardoso publicly supported his career, and they officially tied the knot on June 22, 2025, only 10 days before Jota died.