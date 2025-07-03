Diogo Jota’s Wife: About Rute Cardoso, Their Marriage & Relationship

Image Credit: Getty Images

Diogo Jota married the love of his life, girlfriend-turned-wife Rute Cardoso, less than two weeks before he died in a tragic car accident in July 2025. The late Portuguese soccer player and his brother, André Silva, lost their lives in the collision. Less than 24 hours before his death, Diogo shared one last Instagram post: his wedding video with Rute.

The Liverpool and Portugal forward is survived by his family. With Rute, Diogo had children and became a father during their years-long relationship.

As Diogo’s loved ones grapple with the loss, fans are mourning alongside them. Learn about Rute and her marriage to Diogo here.

Who Is Rute Cardoso?

Rute was Diogo’s longtime love. Per his Instagram, they officially got married on June 22, 2025, less than two weeks before his tragic death.

Diogo Jota & Rute Cardoso’s Life Together Before His Death

Rute was by Diogo’s side throughout his entire soccer career, from the early days to the height of his success. According to her Instagram account, the couple had been together since at least 2013. As seen in photos that Rute shared over the years, she and Jota were high school sweethearts.

While Diogo’s soccer career soared, he still prioritized his life with Rute and their family. He brought his then-girlfriend to major events, and she was his biggest fan on the field. In a 2017 Instagram post, Rute penned a heartfelt caption about missing the love of her life while he was traveling for work.

“Am missing you already babe,” Rute captioned the post, which was translated to English. “I love you so much, and we’re rooting for you.”

Did Diogo Jota & Rute Cardoso Have Children?

Yes, Diogo and Rute share three children together. Before he died, the athlete would share photos of his family during milestones, such as birthdays and holidays.

How Did Diogo Jota Die?

The Spanish Civil Guard told The Associated Press on July 3, 2025, that Diogo died in a car accident with his brother, André. The two were found dead by police near Zamora, Spain, after their Lamborghini went off the road. The vehicle was in flames, and authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Diogo and André were the only ones in the car, and no one else was around, authorities said. It wasn’t clear who was driving when the accident happened, and police are considering the possibility that the crash resulted from a blown tire, according to ESPN.