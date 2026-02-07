How Did Brad Arnold Die? 3 Doors Down Singer’s Cancer Type & Cause of Death

Brad Arnold, the lead vocalist of the rock band 3 Doors Down, died at the age of 47, the band announced on February 7, 2026. Arnold had been battling cancer. As his industry peers and fans grieve his death, many also want to know the type of cancer that Arnold was living with toward the end of his life.

In its heart-wrenching announcement confirming Arnold’s death, the band wrote that the “Kryptonite” singer “passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep.”

“As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners,” the band wrote in an Instagram post on February 7. “Brad’s songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s. … His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on.”

Below, learn what happened to Arnold in his final days and how he died.

Brad Arnold’s Cause of Death: How the 3 Doors Down Singer Died

Arnold died after a battle with cancer. 3 Doors Down confirmed his death on February 7, 2026.

What Type of Cancer Did Brad Arnold Have Before He Died?

Arnold was living with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer. He announced his diagnosis in a May 2025 Instagram video, and 3 Doors Down canceled its summer tour.

“Thank you for all the memories so far. Now, I believe ‘ITS NOT MY TIME’ is really my song,” Arnold captioned the Instagram video. “This’ll be a battle, so we need our prayers warriors! Thank y’all for being the best fans in the world. We love y’all!”

Was Brad Arnold Married With Children?

Arnold was married to his wife, Jennifer; the couple did not have children. In its February 2026 announcement of his death, 3 Doors Down noted that, “above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him.”

The band added that Jennifer and his family were “by his side” when he “passed away peacefully,”