Brad Arnold’s Health: All About His Kidney Cancer Battle

Brad Arnold, the lead singer of 3 Doors Down, has announced he’s been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer. The 46-year-old rocker shared the news with fans while revealing that the band’s upcoming summer tour has been canceled as he focuses on his health.

Who Is Brad Arnold?

Arnold is the lead vocalist and a founding member of the American rock band 3 Doors Down. Born on September 27, 1978, in Escatawpa, Mississippi, Arnold co-founded the band in 1996. He gained prominence with the band’s debut single, “Kryptonite,” which he wrote during high school. Over the years, 3 Doors Down has released several successful albums, including The Better Life (2000) and Away from the Sun (2002), producing hits like “Here Without You” and “When I’m Gone.” Arnold is the only remaining original member of the band and has been its consistent frontman.

Inside Brad Arnold’s Cancer Battle

In May 2025, Arnold announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer that has metastasized to his lungs. He shared this news in an emotional video on social media, expressing his unwavering faith and optimism despite the seriousness of his condition. Arnold stated, “We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear.” As a result of his diagnosis, 3 Doors Down canceled their upcoming summer tour to allow Arnold to focus on his treatment and recovery.

How Is Brad Arnold Doing Today?

As of now, Arnold is undergoing treatment for his cancer diagnosis. He remains positive and is leaning on his faith during this challenging time. Arnold has received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians alike. Notably, Creed frontman Scott Stapp offered words of encouragement. “If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it’s YOU brother,” Stapp wrote. “I think I can speak for all of us, we are lifting you up in prayer right now believing without doubt for your total healing!”

Arnold has asked fans to keep him in their prayers and has drawn strength from the band’s 2008 song “It’s Not My Time,” which he now considers a personal anthem.