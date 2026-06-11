‘Home Improvement’ Reboot Show Updates: What Tim Allen Says About the Cast & More

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Reboots have become a popular trend in Hollywood nowadays. Nostalgic audiences have an appetite for the past, and Home Improvement joined the mix of discussions for a potential revival series, but, according to Tim Allen, production has gotten “stuck” for one reason: certain cast members.

“They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck [because] there are some personality problems right now with the boys,” Allen told Us Weekly in June 2026, referring to the actors who played his on-screen sons, Zachery Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Taran Noah Smith.

The Toy Story 5 star went on to note, “They’ve got their own issues. I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them. That’s a little challenging right now, to put it mildly.”

So, will the Home Improvement reboot have a new cast? Here’s what we know so far about the new series.

Where Are the Original Home Improvement Stars Now?

Allen, who played Tim “The Tool Man” in the original series, is focused on promoting Toy Story 5, in which he reprises his role as the beloved Buzz Lightyear. His co-star Patricia Richardson, who played Jill on the show, has landed steady film and TV gigs over the years, with her most recent being in Grey’s Anatomy, Shifting Gears and A County Line: No Fear.

As for Bryan, he was arrested in November 2025 for a domestic violence violation. Previously, Bryan was arrested on suspicion of DUI, felony assault and robbery.

Richardson said in a 2024 podcast interview that Thomas wasn’t “interested in acting” anymore.

Has the New Home Improvement Show Been Cast Yet?

No. Despite Allen’s desire for a revival, the needle hasn’t moved yet for a Home Improvement reboot. So, an official cast announcement has not been made.

What Did Tim Allen Say About the Home Improvement Reboot Cast?

As previously noted, Allen said his co-stars from the original series are having “personality issues,” likely referring to Bryan’s legal woes and Thomas and Smith’s disinterest in returning to acting.

What Would the Home Improvement Reboot Show Be About?

Allen noted he wanted a reboot to focus on his character’s sons. He told Us Weekly in June 2026 that he “always thought it would be cool if it was a story about” Brad, Randy and Mark.