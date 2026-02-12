Hilary Duff’s ‘Lucky Me Tour’ 2026 Dates, Tickets, Prices & When to Buy Them

Hilary Duff is taking us back — back to the beginning when the earth, the sun, the stars were all aligned for her to go on a world tour! The 38-year-old actress and pop singer announced her upcoming The Lucky Me Tour right on the heels of her successful concert tour, for which she played in select cities earlier this year.

“The name says it all. I truly feel so lucky to be able to be onstage again in front of all of you beautiful people,” the “Come Clean” singer shared in an Instagram post on February 12. “I can’t wait! See you on the lucky me tour …”

As fans await the chance to buy tickets to her shows, Hollywood Life has compiled all the details you need to know about prices, tour dates and more below!

Hilary Duff’s The Lucky Me Tour Dates & Cities

June 22: West Palm Beach, Florida

June 23: Tampa, Florida

June 25: Alpharetta, Georgia

June 27: Houston, Texas

June 28: Austin, Texas

June 30: Irving, Texas

July 3: Phoenix, Arizona

July 8: Los Angeles, California

July 11: Mountain View, California

July 12: Wheatland, California

July 14: Ridgefield, Washington

July 15: Auburn, Washington

July 17: Salt Lake City, Utah

July 20: Morrison, Colorado

July 22: St. Louis, Missouri

July 23: Noblesville, Indiana

July 25: Shakopee, Minnesota

July 26: Tinley Park, Illinois

July 28: Cincinnati, Ohio

July 30: Nashville, Tennessee

August 1: Charlotte, North Carolina

August 2: Bristow, Virginia

August 5: New York, New York

August 8: Mansfield, Massachusetts

August 9: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

August 12: Toronto, Ontario

August 15: Clarkston, Michigan

August 16: Grand Rapids, Michigan

How Much Are Tickets to Hilary Duff’s 2026 Tour? See Prices

Since the ticket presale begins on February 17, prices haven’t been unveiled yet. But judging by Hilary’s Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour, the costs may be up in the hundreds of dollars. According to Vivid Seats, the lowest price for those shows was around $570, and other concerts had ticket prices ranging from $950 to more than $1,000.

When Does Hilary Duff’s 2026 Tour Ticket Sale Begin?

As previously noted, the ticket presale for Hilary’s The Lucky Me Tour begins on February 17 at 10 a.m on Ticketmaster.