Hilary Duff’s ‘Lucky Me Tour’ 2026 Dates, Tickets, Prices & When to Buy Them

Hilary Duff is taking us back — back to the beginning when the earth, the sun, the stars were all aligned for her to go on a world tour! The 38-year-old actress and pop singer announced her upcoming The Lucky Me Tour right on the heels of her successful concert tour, for which she played in select cities earlier this year.
“The name says it all. I truly feel so lucky to be able to be onstage again in front of all of you beautiful people,” the “Come Clean” singer shared in an Instagram post on February 12. “I can’t wait! See you on the lucky me tour …”
As fans await the chance to buy tickets to her shows, Hollywood Life has compiled all the details you need to know about prices, tour dates and more below!
Hilary Duff’s The Lucky Me Tour Dates & Cities
- June 22: West Palm Beach, Florida
- June 23: Tampa, Florida
- June 25: Alpharetta, Georgia
- June 27: Houston, Texas
- June 28: Austin, Texas
- June 30: Irving, Texas
- July 3: Phoenix, Arizona
- July 8: Los Angeles, California
- July 11: Mountain View, California
- July 12: Wheatland, California
- July 14: Ridgefield, Washington
- July 15: Auburn, Washington
- July 17: Salt Lake City, Utah
- July 20: Morrison, Colorado
- July 22: St. Louis, Missouri
- July 23: Noblesville, Indiana
- July 25: Shakopee, Minnesota
- July 26: Tinley Park, Illinois
- July 28: Cincinnati, Ohio
- July 30: Nashville, Tennessee
- August 1: Charlotte, North Carolina
- August 2: Bristow, Virginia
- August 5: New York, New York
- August 8: Mansfield, Massachusetts
- August 9: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- August 12: Toronto, Ontario
- August 15: Clarkston, Michigan
- August 16: Grand Rapids, Michigan
How Much Are Tickets to Hilary Duff’s 2026 Tour? See Prices
Since the ticket presale begins on February 17, prices haven’t been unveiled yet. But judging by Hilary’s Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour, the costs may be up in the hundreds of dollars. According to Vivid Seats, the lowest price for those shows was around $570, and other concerts had ticket prices ranging from $950 to more than $1,000.
When Does Hilary Duff’s 2026 Tour Ticket Sale Begin?
As previously noted, the ticket presale for Hilary’s The Lucky Me Tour begins on February 17 at 10 a.m on Ticketmaster.