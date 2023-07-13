Henry Cavill Leaving ‘The Witcher’: What To Know About His Shocking Exit & If He’ll Ever Return

Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher after season 3.

is leaving The Witcher after season 3. Henry will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in season 4.

in season 4. Henry addressed his exit in a statement in Oct. 2022.

After three seasons of playing Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher, Henry Cavill is leaving the hit Netflix series, and moving onto new opportunities. Before the show returned for the first half of season 3, Netflix announced in October 2022 that Henry would be replaced by a different actor for season 4. Fans were shocked and disappointed since Henry has become synonymous with Geralt.

So, why is Henry leaving The Witcher? Is there a chance he could return eventually? Here’s everything you need to know about his big exit.

Why Is Henry Cavill Leaving The Witcher?

Henry didn’t specify why he’s leaving The Witcher, when he announced his exit from the series in October 2022. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4,” the actor said in a statement at the time.

It’s been rumored that Henry and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich had creative differences on the show. Before season 2 came out, Henry said in an interview with Philstar that he wanted Geralt to be more similar to the books that inspired the television show. “It’s important for me to have the character be three-dimensional,” he explained. “And it’s tricky to do, as I was saying earlier, because there’s a certain vision and there’s a certain set storyline and plot. And so, it was about me trying to find Geralt’s place within that. All of my asks and requests were along the lines of just being faithful to the source material.”

There’s also speculation that Henry quit The Witcher so he could reprise his role as Clark Kent/Superman on the big screen. Henry confirmed his return to the DC franchise the same month that he announced his departure from The Witcher. The actor made a pointed cameo in Black Adam, seemingly solidifying his re-entry into the role of Superman. But in December 2022, Henry announced that he was no longer returning as Superman after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios. The role of Superman has been recast with David Corenswet playing the superhero in 2025’s Superman: Legacy.

When Will Henry Cavill Be Leaving The Witcher?

Henry Cavill won’t be on The Witcher after season 3, which has already filmed. Netflix broke up season 3 into two parts: Part 1 debuted June 29, while Part 2 premieres July 27. The trailer for Part 2 was released on July 12. The fantasy drama series is returning for season 4 without Henry as the main start. Filming on season 4 has likely been delayed due to the ongoing writers strike. Netflix has yet to renew the show beyond season 4.

Who Is Replacing Henry Cavill?

Liam Hemsworth is taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4. Liam is best known for playing Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games movies. He’s the younger brother of fellow actors Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth. Liam released a statement after it was announced that he was replacing Henry in The Witcher season 4.

“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” Liam said said. “Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Will Henry Cavill Ever Return To The Witcher?

It seems unlikely that Henry will appear in The Witcher again. But anything’s possible in fantasy television! Henry didn’t give any indication that he’ll return to The Witcher when he addressed his exit from the series during Netflix’s TUDUM event in June.

“I really feel the love, and I love you guys, too. It’s so wonderful to be here. But I’m going to talk about what it was like filming my final season,” Henry said on stage to fans. “And I actually just want to talk about my co-stars here. Because, once again, it was such a pleasure and an honor to be working with you guys. You guys bring so much nuance and detail to these characters which are often at risk of being oversimplified, and what you guys have done with the characters has involved work, care, and effort. And, believe me, working with you guys was the biggest pleasure. So, uh, I just wanted to say I’m going to miss you. I’m going to miss you very much.”