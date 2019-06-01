Happy 46th Birthday, Heidi Klum: See Her 19 Sexiest Red Carpet Looks Ever

Heidi Klum seems to just be getting better with age! In honor of her 46th birthday, we’re looking back at some of her hottest red carpet looks of all-time right here!

It’s Heidi Klum’s 46th birthday, and to celebrate, we’re admiring just how GREAT she always looks! Heidi has probably made hundreds of red carpet appearances throughout her illustrious career, and she’s never afraid to look super sexy while hitting up even the most high-profile events. Even after four kids, Heidi’s supermodel figure is still on-point, and she shows it off in her skin-baring and revealing red carpet looks quite often. Seriously, she’s just getting better and better with age, and we love that she’s always so confident in her skin.

Earlier this year, Heidi attended Elton John’s Oscars viewing party, and she looked absolutely amazing in her sheer black dress which was covered in a sparkling, gold feathered design. The gown featured a thigh-high slit, so Heidi posed while sticking out her left leg, which was toned and tanned to perfection. We also LOVED her look to a Golden Globes after-party in 2019 — Heidi’s cleavage was on full display in a halter-style blue gown, which only featured a thin piece of fabric over her chest, along with a big cutout in the center. She definitely risked a wardrobe malfunction in this one!

Heidi is definitely a fan of the leg slit on the carpet, but she also loves mini dresses, too. While attending the 2019 Grammy Awards, she wore a white mini dress that put her long legs front and center. The ensemble featured dramatic sleeves, but it was her legs that definitely had people buzzing! We also loved the gold mini dress she wore to the 25th anniversary celebration of Ocean Drive magazine’s swimsuit issue in 2018.

From these looks to many more, click through the gallery above to check out Heidi’s sexiest red carpet dresses and outfits EVER!