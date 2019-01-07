Heidi Klum Risks Wardrobe Malfunction While Braless In Cutout Dress At Golden Globes Party

After rocking a ball gown to the 2019 Golden Globes, Heidi Klum swiftly changed into a much sexier dress to attend the InStyle after-party. Check out her gorgeous post-show look here!

Heidi Klum opted to change things up for her Golden Globes after-party look, and she looked beyond stunning when she attended the InStyle bash in a gorgeous light blue dress. The gown featured a thigh-high slit, along with a halter-style neckline and cutout right at the model’s chest. The daring look required Heidi to go braless, which left lots of cleavage and side boob on full display. One wrong move, and Heidi could’ve suffered a nip slip right in front of all the cameras flashing! Luckily, she kept everything in place and looked like straight perfection.

The America’s Got Talent judge attended the Globes and after-parties with her fiance, Tom Kaulitz. The two looked very much in love as they posed for photos together, and are clearly still basking in that newly-engaged bliss! Tom proposed to Heidi on Christmas Eve, and they’ve been showing off their love on social media like crazy ever since, so the Globes gave them a chance to get out and share their excitement with so many others. Heidi and Tom didn’t shy away from kissing on the red carpet, and were PDAing the night away at the after-party, too.

At 29 years old, Tom is 16 years younger than Heidi, but she’s been clear in the past that she doesn’t find age to be anything but a number. “[Our relationship] is the only time age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer,” she told InStyle over the summer. “I don’t really think about it that much otherwise.”

Check out more photos from the Golden Globes after-parties in the gallery above! From Taylor Swift to Ariel Winter and so many more, there were plenty of gorgeous stars in attendance!