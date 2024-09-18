Hayden Panettiere’s Brother Jansen: What Happened to the Late Actor?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere wasn’t given the time to privately grieve the loss of her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere. After news of his sudden death broke in February 2019, the Scream franchise actress faced constant questioning about her late brother, who was also in the entertainment business. Jansen’s death came as a shock to many — he was only 28 years old, and he died from a health complication.

At the time, the Panettiere family released a statement to TODAY, thanking the public for “the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss [sic].”

“Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit,” the statement read. “His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered. … We love you so much, Jansen, and you will be in our hearts forever.”

Learn more about Jansen, his career, health and more, below.

Hayden Panettiere’s Brother Was an Actor

Like Hayden, Jansen was an actor. He began his film career in the early 2000s, having appeared in television show episodes — including The Walking Dead — and in voiceover roles. Among his most notable film credits include The Forger and The Martial Arts Kid. Before Jansen died, he had worked on several films, including American Game, Horse and Justice Angel, which are expected to be released posthumously.

Jansen Panettiere’s Health

Before Jansen died, no health issues or medical setbacks were ever disclosed to the public. However, his death resulted from a heart complication.

What Happened to Jansen Panettiere?

According to the Panettiere family’s public statement, Jansen died from cardiomegaly, a.k.a an enlarged heart.

“Though it offers little solace, the medical examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart,) coupled with aortic valve complications,” the statement read.

Per the Cleveland Clinic, cardiomegaly is a condition that strains the heart. Anyone living with this has a larger heart than what is considered normal, and the condition can be either temporary or permanent. An enlarged heart has a problem pumping blood efficiently and can, therefore, cause other complications, including heart failure or stroke.

According to the website, the common cause of an enlarged heart is coronary heart disease. However, it’s unclear if Jansen was ever diagnosed with this. Other causes of the condition include arrhythmia, cardiomyopathy, hypertensive heart disease and several more.

Cardiomegaly can be diagnosed through a chest X-ray, a cardiac CT scan or an electrocardiogram (EKG).