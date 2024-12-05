Hawk Tuah Girl’s Net Worth: How Much Money Haliey Welch Has Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

Haliey Welch, also known as “Hawk Tuah Girl,” became an internet sensation in 2024 after a viral video catapulted her into the spotlight. The 22-year-old has since leveraged her fame to launch her own podcast and create her own meme coin. However, the influencer recently faced criticism after her HAWK meme coin’s value reportedly plummeted $440 million within its first 20 minutes. As of December 5, 2024, it dropped to $29 million, according to DexScreener.

The rapid decline left many investors in financial distress, leading to an outcry on social media. One user on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their frustration, stating, “You didn’t mention that you were going to buy 97% of the supply and sell it almost immediately to make a large profit. If I would have known that information I would have not purchased your coin. Please help me or who can I contact for refund? If not I will be forced to use legal action.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the HAWK meme coin, Haliey quickly made a name for herself on social media in just a few months. Here’s what we know about the influencer’s financial success and background.

Hawk is live!!! HAWKThXRcNL9ZGZKqgUXLm4W8tnRZ7U6MVdEepSutj34 pic.twitter.com/9GFgYwpeFA — Haliey Welch (@HalieyWelchX) December 4, 2024

What Is Haliey Welch’s Net Worth?

Haliey Welch’s net worth is estimated to be $200,000 as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Haliey Welch Earn Her Money?

Welch earns her income through multiple mediums. She is a podcast host under Jake Paul’s media company, a content creator and a merchandise seller. She also makes appearances that contribute to her growing financial portfolio, all within a short time of achieving fame.

What Jobs Has Haliey Welch Held in the Past?

Before becoming a viral sensation, Welch lived in Nashville with her grandmother. She has previously shared that she had never flown on a plane before her rise to fame. While she’s now a social media star, little is known about her work experience prior to her internet success.