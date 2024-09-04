‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl Haliey Welch Launching ‘Talk Tuah’ Podcast Under Jake Paul’s Media Company

Image Credit: Getty Images

From going viral to launching her own podcast, “hawk tuah” girl Haliey Welch is ready to take the mic as part of Jake Paul’s media company, Betr Media, with her new show, Talk Tuah.

The internet sensation gained fame earlier this year from a viral clip where she responded to a question with the phrase “hawk tuah.” Now transitioning from internet fame to podcast host, she announced the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 3, with the caption, “It’s finally time. Can’t wait to tell my story @talktuahpod coming soon @betr.”

The post received over 197,000 likes, and Haliey was met with support in the comments section. One user wrote, “You should have a talk with the guy who interviewed you lol.”

Even former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe chimed in, saying, “Yasssssssss proud of you.”

Another person added, “Omggggg I can’t wait!! This is gonna be soooo good!!!!”

As Haliey joins Betr, the company’s head of media, Mike Denevi, said, per The Hollywood Reporter, “This is a major addition to the Betr Media family as we continue to strategically differentiate ourselves in the market. Haliey Welch is a bona fide superstar, and her charisma, unique perspective, and innate connection with her audience make her the perfect fit for our platform.” He continued, “Talk Tuah will bring a fresh and dynamic voice to our content lineup, and we can’t wait for our audience and brand sponsors to connect with Haliey in an authentic way that embodies the ethos of Betr Media as a whole.”

Adding to the excitement of this new chapter, Haliey expressed, per the outlet, “Y’all kept asking, ‘What’s next?’ Well, this is it! I’m so thankful to have my own podcast where you’ll discover the real Haliey Welch. I’m delighted to join the team at Betr who fully gets me.”

She described her show as featuring “great guests, laughs, chitchats about your pets, relationship pointers, sports, and, of course, some down-home Southern charm.”

With over 6,600 subscribers on Youtube, The podcast is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 10.