Has Tom Cruise Ever Won an Oscar? How Many Awards He Has

Tom Cruise is one of the richest, wealthiest and most respected actors in the world. From his breakout role in Risky Business to leading the entire Mission: Impossible franchise, the Syracuse, New York, native took his movie career to the highest of heights by performing his own wild stunts and producing some of Hollywood’s biggest box office hits in history. Naturally, fans were convinced that Tom had won at least one Oscar until he was awarded an Honorary Academy Award at the 2025 Governors Awards.

During his acceptance speech, Tom recalled when his cinematic dreams began at a young age, and how movies motivated a “hunger for adventure, a hunger for knowledge, a hunger to understand humanity, to create characters, to tell a story, to see the world” in him.

“The cinema, it takes me around the world,” Tom said. “It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me also our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways. And no matter where we come from, in that theater, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”

So, is this Tom’s first-ever Academy Award? Find out below.

Has Tom Cruise Ever Won an Oscar?

No, Tom has not been awarded with an Oscar until his November 2025 honorary recognition.

Has Tom Cruise Ever Been Nominated for an Oscar?

Yes, Tom has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, including for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor.

How Many Oscars Has Tom Cruise Been Nominated for?

Tom has been nominated for four Oscars: Best Actor for Born on the Fourth of July, Best Supporting Actor for Jerry Maguire, Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia and Best Picture for Top Gun: Maverick.

What Awards Has Tom Cruise Won?

Tom is the recipient of multiple Golden Globe Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards and People’s Choice Awards. He Won the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his performances in Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, and Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture for Magnolia.